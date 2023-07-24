Hydraspa Rejuvenation Stations Announces Grand Opening Celebration
Unveiling a Refreshing Oasis: Hydraspa Celebrates Grand Opening with a a Splashing Debut!CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydraspa, a leading provider of innovative wellness solutions, is excited to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Rejuvenation Station in Downtown Concord. The grand opening event will take place on August 12th and promises to be a memorable celebration of health, relaxation, and rejuvenation.
Hydraspa Rejuvenation Station is designed to offer a transformative experience, combining cutting-edge technology, natural therapies, and skilled professionals to provide a holistic approach to wellness. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a wide range of services, including IV hydration, Vitamin shots, Botox, Filler and more.
"We are thrilled to unveil our Hydraspa Rejuvenation Station to the Concord community," said Monique Lucas, CEO of Hydraspa. "Our vision is to promote overall well-being and provide a sanctuary where individuals can escape the stress of everyday life and embark on a journey of rejuvenation."
The grand opening event will feature guided tours of the rejuvenation station, live demonstrations of signature treatments, and the chance to meet the skilled team of wellness experts. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary gifts, refreshments and participate in exciting raffles and giveaways.
"We believe in the power of self-care and its ability to enhance both physical and mental well-being," added Monique Lucas. “Our team is dedicated to delivering personalized experiences that cater to each individual's unique needs and preferences."
Hydraspa invites the media, local dignitaries, and the public to join in the grand opening celebration on August 12 2023 at 11 Union Street S Suite 200 , Concord, NC 28025. The event will commence at 2pm and promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
For more information about the grand opening event and the Hydraspa Rejuvenation Stations, please visit www.hydraspaiv.com or contact Monique Lucas at monique@hydraspaiv.com or 980-310-6381.
About Hydraspa:
Hydraspa is a leading wellness company dedicated to enhancing lives through innovative relaxation and rejuvenation experiences. With a commitment to providing top-quality services and promoting overall well-being, Hydraspa offers a wide range of holistic treatments that inspire harmony between body and mind.
Media Contact:
Monique Lucas, RN, BSN
CEO and Aesthetic Nurse
Monique@hydraspaiv.com
980-310-6381
Monique Lucas
Hydraspa Rejuvenation Station
+1 443-326-6111
