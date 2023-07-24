Governor Cooper Kicks Off School Supply Drive to Support Public Schools, Students and Teachers Across North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, July 24 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive, encouraging people across the state to donate school supplies in support of public schools, students and teachers. North Carolina teachers spend over $500 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies each year.

“As we fight for better teacher pay and more resources for public schools as the legislature debates the budget, it’s important to remember that teachers are already dipping into their own pockets to purchase classroom supplies for the new year,” said Governor Cooper. “Donating school supplies is a way to support our teachers while helping to give them the respect they deserve.”

The Governor’s proposed budget invests substantially in public schools and a sound basic education required by the constitution for every student with an average 18% teacher raise over the biennium and including funding to help hire more educators, nurses, counselors, social workers, school psychologists and turnaround coaches.

The Governor’s School Supply Drive will run from July 24 to August 18, 2023. As in past years, the State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) and Communities In Schools of North Carolina are partnering with the state to collect and deliver the school supplies to classrooms.

“Communities In Schools affiliates across North Carolina know all too well how having the right tools to start the school year strong allows students to show up and engage in the classroom without unnecessary barriers to success,” said Jill Cox, President and CEO for Communities In Schools of North Carolina. “Everyone has the ability to ensure students start the school year strong by participating in the Governor’s School Supply Drive and dropping off school supplies at their local SECUs. Together, we can remove barriers to student success before students even enter the classroom this year.”

“North Carolina Parent Teacher Association (NCPTA), the oldest and largest child advocacy organization in North Carolina, is excited to join Governor Cooper and others to support this important initiative aimed at ensuring that students and teachers have the resources they need to have a successful school year,” said Dr. Shaneeka Moore-Lawrence, President of NCPTA. “We are encouraging our members and others across the state to donate. This heart work aligns with our mission to make every child’s potential a reality.”

“We are so pleased to show our support for North Carolina educators and students by serving as statewide branch collection sites for the Governor’s Annual School Supply Drive,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “Our presence in all 100 counties makes this initiative a perfect fit for the Credit Union. The Drive is a tangible and impactful way we can give back to the community and ensure teachers have what they need to help prepare students for a successful year ahead.”

Requested supplies include:

Paper - all types, including copy paper

Pens and pencils

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

USB flash drives

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

Donation bins will be located in all State Employees’ Credit Union locations across the state. North Carolina residents can contribute by dropping off items at a SECU location or by organizing their own drive at their workplace.

At the conclusion of the drive, volunteers with Communities In Schools of North Carolina and VolunteerNC and Governor Cooper’s cabinet members will help distribute the supplies to public school classrooms across the state.

Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive is offered in partnership between the North Carolina Governor’s Office, State Employees’ Credit Union, Communities In Schools of North Carolina, TeachNC, North Carolina Business Committee for Education, the North Carolina PTA and VolunteerNC (the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service).

