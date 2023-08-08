Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,058 in the last 365 days.

BoomPress Unveils Groundbreaking Content Publishing Platform

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, BoomPress is thrilled to announce the launch of their innovative content publishing platform, a game changer for content creators . The concept for BoomPress took root with Dejan Kovacevic, a seasoned sports writer from Pittsburgh, driven by the need for a more user-friendly, SEO-optimized, and faster tool in the world of content management.

Kovacevic consulted with Steve Baleno and Adam Bertram, the co-founders of BoomPress, to develop a state-of-the-art content management system (CMS). The system not only provides unprecedented scalability and superior SEO performance but also a higher level of security than open sourced options, setting a new industry benchmark.

“Our first sportswriter users were amazed at the ease and simplicity of our platform compared to other existing platforms on the market.” says Adam Bertram, CEO at BoomPress. “Our clients quickly discovered how our simpler interface provided more features and greater ability to customize without the hassle of using plug-ins.”

Features and benefits of the BoomPress content platform include:

•Faster user interface that promotes longer user sessions and improved SEO rankings
•Increased security compared to open-sourced platforms
•Native apps equipped with built-in notifications
•A cutting edge commenting platform to drive community engagement

For more information on the BoomPress platform, visit https://www.boompress.com/.

BoomPress is a revolutionary software platform tailored for content creators, including writers, bloggers, authors, journalists, and artists. The platform eliminates the need for plug-ins and navigates away from the complexity typically found in open-source interfaces. Designed with usability at its core, BoomPress allows content creators to concentrate on generating compelling content for their target audiences while building and nurturing a robust user community.

Kimberly Palaza
BoomPress
kim@boompress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

BoomPress Unveils Groundbreaking Content Publishing Platform

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more