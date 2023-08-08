BoomPress Unveils Groundbreaking Content Publishing Platform
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, BoomPress is thrilled to announce the launch of their innovative content publishing platform, a game changer for content creators . The concept for BoomPress took root with Dejan Kovacevic, a seasoned sports writer from Pittsburgh, driven by the need for a more user-friendly, SEO-optimized, and faster tool in the world of content management.
Kovacevic consulted with Steve Baleno and Adam Bertram, the co-founders of BoomPress, to develop a state-of-the-art content management system (CMS). The system not only provides unprecedented scalability and superior SEO performance but also a higher level of security than open sourced options, setting a new industry benchmark.
“Our first sportswriter users were amazed at the ease and simplicity of our platform compared to other existing platforms on the market.” says Adam Bertram, CEO at BoomPress. “Our clients quickly discovered how our simpler interface provided more features and greater ability to customize without the hassle of using plug-ins.”
Features and benefits of the BoomPress content platform include:
•Faster user interface that promotes longer user sessions and improved SEO rankings
•Increased security compared to open-sourced platforms
•Native apps equipped with built-in notifications
•A cutting edge commenting platform to drive community engagement
For more information on the BoomPress platform, visit https://www.boompress.com/.
BoomPress is a revolutionary software platform tailored for content creators, including writers, bloggers, authors, journalists, and artists. The platform eliminates the need for plug-ins and navigates away from the complexity typically found in open-source interfaces. Designed with usability at its core, BoomPress allows content creators to concentrate on generating compelling content for their target audiences while building and nurturing a robust user community.
Kimberly Palaza
Kovacevic consulted with Steve Baleno and Adam Bertram, the co-founders of BoomPress, to develop a state-of-the-art content management system (CMS). The system not only provides unprecedented scalability and superior SEO performance but also a higher level of security than open sourced options, setting a new industry benchmark.
“Our first sportswriter users were amazed at the ease and simplicity of our platform compared to other existing platforms on the market.” says Adam Bertram, CEO at BoomPress. “Our clients quickly discovered how our simpler interface provided more features and greater ability to customize without the hassle of using plug-ins.”
Features and benefits of the BoomPress content platform include:
•Faster user interface that promotes longer user sessions and improved SEO rankings
•Increased security compared to open-sourced platforms
•Native apps equipped with built-in notifications
•A cutting edge commenting platform to drive community engagement
For more information on the BoomPress platform, visit https://www.boompress.com/.
BoomPress is a revolutionary software platform tailored for content creators, including writers, bloggers, authors, journalists, and artists. The platform eliminates the need for plug-ins and navigates away from the complexity typically found in open-source interfaces. Designed with usability at its core, BoomPress allows content creators to concentrate on generating compelling content for their target audiences while building and nurturing a robust user community.
Kimberly Palaza
BoomPress
kim@boompress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn