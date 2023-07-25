KlaymanToskes Pursues $4 Million Recovery for William (Bill) King Customer Over Unauthorized Trading
Bill King of Merrill Lynch Resigns Following 21 Customer ComplaintsVERO BEACH, FL, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages customers of William (Bill) King at Merrill Lynch who have suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 23-02047) against Merrill Lynch on the behalf of a customer of William (Bill) Worthen King, who seeks to recover $4 million in connection with King’s unauthorized trading, misrepresentations and unsuitable investments.
William (Bill) King engaged in an unauthorized, aggressive strategy of selling put options which caused the customer to lose millions. King falsely stated that the customer had 20 years of experience in options and desired “Speculation” as an investment objective. The customer had never traded options prior to Merrill Lynch and did not want to speculate with his retirement savings.
King further made material misrepresentations to the customer in soliciting the purchase of Nuveen, a leveraged, closed-end bond fund. In 2022, as a result of King’s unauthorized and unsuitable trading, the customer’s portfolio had losses of over $4 million.
In April of 2023, King was permitted to resign from Merrill Lynch’s King-Conley Group after receiving numerous customer complaints alleging similar misconduct to that raised by the customer, including unauthorized trading, the selling of put options, unsuitable recommendations, and material misrepresentations.
If you suffered losses with William Worthen (Bill) King, or have concerns regarding your investment portfolio at Merrill Lynch, contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or fill out a short contact form for a free and confidential consultation. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
