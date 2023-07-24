TODD SCHAUS: KICK IT UP
Follows Meghan and her team, the Thunder, as they learn the fundamentals of the game and experience the excitement of soccer.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to score big with “Soccer is for Me” by Todd Schaus! This book is perfect for parents looking for a fun and exciting way to introduce their children to the world of soccer.
Follow Meghan and her team, the Thunder, as they pass and shoot their way through the season while learning the fundamentals of the game. The beautiful action photos and captivating story make this book a must-read for children who are new to the sport or those who have been playing for years. “Soccer is for Me” is an invitation to join the game and experience the thrill of the sport. With important terminology and easy-to-understand explanations of the laws of soccer, this book is sure to inspire children to take to the field and experience why it is the world’s most popular sport.
The book has garnered praise from notable reviewers. Mark Heisey from the US Review of Books noted, "The author's writing is clear and precise, and the vocabulary is perfectly suited for the beginning soccer students the book is targeting." Michaela Gordoni of Pacific Book Review echoed this sentiment, stating, "It's a great way to get kids active and engaged with the sport. Overall, 'Soccer is for me' is a detailed and helpful resource worthy of a place in every child's library. It is a valuable resource for parents, coaches, and children alike."
Todd Schaus is a soccer enthusiast who has dedicated his life to the beautiful game. With over 40 years of experience playing, coaching, refereeing, and cheering for soccer, Todd has become an expert on all things related to the sport. His passion for soccer began when he was just five years old, and since then, he has played at various levels, from high school to semi-professional leagues. As a coach, Todd has helped countless players develop their skills and reach their full potential on the field. He has also instilled a love of soccer in his own family, with his three children all once avid players themselves.
