Virtual Peaker Launches EV-Managed Charging Solution Giving Utilities Ability to Leverage All DERs in One Platform
Comprehensive, integrated approach increases grid flexibility for utilities demand response programs to meet energy needs and minimize EV grid impacts.
As EV adoption grows, we’re committed to ensuring our platform can meet that growth for innovative utilities by helping mitigate EV load congestion and delivering value to both the customer and grid.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based SaaS company that empowers modern utilities with the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet, today launched its electric vehicle (EV)-managed charging solution, solidifying its leadership position as a holistic distributed energy resource (DER) platform designed to help utilities harness the collective energy of all DERs in one end-to-end platform.
— Founder and CEO, Dr. William (Bill) Burke
“As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, we’re committed to ensuring our platform can meet that growth for innovative utilities by helping mitigate EV load congestion and delivering value to both the customer and the grid,” said Virtual Peaker Founder & CEO, Dr. William “Bill” Burke. “We’re proactively focusing on creating a single, scalable solution to increase adoption of distributed energy resources programs and help utilities reach their goals more quickly and efficiently.”
Virtual Peaker’s EV-managed charging solution delivers value to utilities by enabling them to build more comprehensive demand response programs and better manage EV grid impacts—and future-proofing their distributed energy resource management strategies.
This new solution allows utilities to:
● Utilize both EV telematics data and internet-connected EV chargers
● Manage multi-device, multi-OEM demand response (DR) programs in one, unified platform
● Build customer trust with a privacy-focused telematics approach
● Support EVSEs, both V1G and V2G capabilities, all in one platform
● Gain real-time visibility into EV charging behavior and energy consumption
According to a recent EEI report, EVs will account for nearly 30% of the US passenger vehicle sales market by 2030. With this expanded service offering, utilities can now position themselves at the forefront of this EV boom by understanding usage data in their territories and leveraging insights to reshape load fluctuations during peak demands. This comprehensive platform includes load management forecasting, distributed energy resource management solutions (DERMS), and customer engagement messaging.
Efficiency Maine, the statewide administrator for energy efficiency and demand management programs in Maine, is using the Virtual Peaker DER platform to support a new initiative offering Maine individuals and small businesses incentives to allow Efficiency Maine to manage eligible battery storage systems and EV chargers during periods of peak demand and electric grid congestion.
Utilities looking to manage EV load congestion can learn more at virtual-peaker.com/solutions/ev-charging/.
About Virtual Peaker
Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management, from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company that employs more than 50 people in various locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).
Amber Mullaney
Virtual Peaker
amullaney@virtual-peaker.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn