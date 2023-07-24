SLO Cal Careers Offering 10 Locals Full Scholarships for Coding Bootcamp, Valued at $13,495
By providing fully paid training opportunities to programs like the coding bootcamp, residents will be able to pursue head-of-household careers that can provide financial stability.”SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SLO Cal Careers, a program of the San Luis Obispo Workforce Development Board, today announced it is offering 10 training scholarships to San Luis Obispo County residents. Those interested in attending a coding bootcamp to pursue a career in IT/software coding can access scholarships to cover the full tuition cost of $13,495. The opportunity is available to those who meet certain income requirements. For instance, locals living in a family of two making less than $57,990, or $98,286 for a family of four are eligible. Recipients of CalWORKs or CalFRESH also automatically qualify for the training opportunities.
— Dawn Boulanger, Director of the SLO County Workforce Development Board
Living on the Central Coast can pose financial challenges due to the region's high cost of living. The rising expenses for housing, transportation, and basic necessities make it difficult for many residents to secure stable, well-paying careers. SLO Cal Careers recognizes this struggle and is committed to providing opportunities for locals to upskill and access higher-paying careers through the coding bootcamp scholarships.
"Software development is a high-demand field with projected growth of 25% nationally from 2021 to 2031 [1]," said Dawn Boulanger, Director of the Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County. "By providing fully paid training opportunities to programs like the coding bootcamp, residents will be able to pursue head-of-household careers that can provide financial stability in this demanding economic environment. Training in this occupation will equip them with the skills needed for careers that are in demand, both with local companies and organizations offering remote work opportunities."
SLO Cal Careers offers access to reputable training programs in a variety of occupations, including the University of San Diego’s coding bootcamp, powered by Fullstack Academy. These training opportunities are ongoing, with the first cohort set to commence on August 7th, 2023. Offering ongoing cohorts ensures that aspiring software engineers can choose a training schedule that suits their availability and specific needs.
Coding bootcamps have gained recognition for their practical learning curriculum, shorter class times, and lower tuition costs compared to traditional university programs. Graduates of coding bootcamps often see significant salary increases, with an average of $80,943 at their second job after completing the bootcamp [2]. Locals who have previously attended the Fullstack Coding bootcamp now work at companies such as Amazon, LightBox, and Postal.io.
SLO Cal Careers encourages locals who have a passion for technology and are looking to transition into a head-of-household career to apply for a scholarship. People with IT-related hobbies, unemployed or underemployed residents, and those with an interest in coding or who have taken classes are ideal candidates for the training. It’s also a good opportunity for high-potential hourly workers to break the glass ceiling they often face at organizations.
The coding bootcamp offers live online classes in a part-time format for 26 weeks. Students can choose between weekday mornings, weeknights, or weekends for their classes. The course is designed for beginners and covers essential skills such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, Express, React, and databases using SQL and Postgres.
To apply for the SLO Cal Careers scholarships or learn more about the coding bootcamp, visit SLOCalCareers.org.
[1] Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
[2] Source: Course Report
###
About SLO Cal Careers
SLO Cal Careers is a program of the Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County and is dedicated to building a strong workforce and supporting economic development in the region. Through partnerships with educational institutions, employers, and community organizations, SLO Cal Careers offers various programs and initiatives to enhance employment opportunities and workforce training.
Lindsey McConaghy
Monde PR
lindsey@mondepr.com