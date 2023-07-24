Mayor Bowser Announces Hyundai Anti-Theft Mobile Clinic

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), and representatives from Hyundai Motor Company announced an anti-theft mobile clinic designed to increase vehicle security. The multi-day clinic will provide District motorists who own or lease certain Hyundai makes and models with the latest anti-theft technology. This technology, which will be installed by Hyundai technicians, will come at no cost to residents and will be available starting Thursday, July 27 through Monday, July 31 from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. The installations will be performed by on-site service technicians who will install and complete the software upgrade, which is expected to take less than an hour. The installations will take place at RFK Parking Lot 8, located at 2400 Independence Avenue SE, with no appointment necessary.



“We are encouraging all eligible DC residents to take advantage of this free software upgrade,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know that having your car stolen can be a frustrating, stressful, and costly experience. Earlier this year, we started distributing free wheel locks at our MPD district stations, and installing this anti-theft software is one more way for residents to protect their vehicles.”

During the event, Hyundai also provided two simulated demos of the anti-theft technology. The anti-theft vehicle software upgrade is available for approximately 3.8 million vehicles. The upgrade will modify certain vehicle control modules on Hyundai vehicles equipped with standard “turn-key-to-start” ignition systems. As a result, locking the doors with the key fob will set the factory alarm and activate an “ignition kill” feature so the vehicle cannot be started when individuals try to steal the vehicle by using the popularized theft mode. Once the anti-theft software is updated in the affected vehicle, to further deter would-be thieves, Hyundai will also install anti-theft decals to the front windows of the vehicle. Engine immobilizers are now standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced as of November 2021. The updates became available for various models at the beginning of February 2023.

Residents with a Hyundai car that fits one of the makes and models below will be eligible to receive the free anti-theft technology installation:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

“The launch of our first mobile service center is an important next step in the series of comprehensive actions Hyundai has taken to assist customers and communities affected by vehicle thefts,” said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. “Our dealers across the country are currently maximizing the number of anti-theft software installations that can be performed on a daily basis, and this mobile clinic will help further accelerate completion rates. Our goal is to get the software upgrade installed on every one of the affected vehicles.”

In February, Mayor Bowser and MPD also rolled out a program to distribute free steering wheel locks to residents who own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai to prevent vehicle thefts. The steering wheel locks are still being given to qualified residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can check to see if their local District station has any wheel locks remaining by going to mpdc.dc.gov/autotheft.

“It is unacceptable that criminals are targeting District residents and stealing their vehicles. In some cases, these vehicles are later used to commit acts of violent crime in our city,” said Acting Chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department Pamela A. Smith. “The Metropolitan Police Department will continue to take all crimes that are committed in our neighborhoods seriously. We are committed to public safety. We will continue to remove violent offenders and hold them accountable for their actions.”

MPD also encourages residents and visitors to practice the following safety tips to prevent vehicle theft:

Never leave your engine running or leave your vehicle unattended.

Turn off your vehicle and take your key fob with you.

Lock your car.

Take your keys with you.

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Park in a well-light area or parking garage.

Contact your local dealership for software updates.

Call 911 for assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department if you see or suspect something out of the ordinary.

To learn more about the Hyundai Anti-Theft Technology, visit hyundaiantitheft.com.



