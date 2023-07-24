Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the 500 block of Oklahoma Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:14 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a person with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers located and arrested the suspect. A firearm was recovered. Officers also located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the suspect was also charged with the shooting offense.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2023, 36-year-old Tyrone Taylor, no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.