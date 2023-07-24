Year-round water quality improved in Radium Hot Springs

CANADA, July 24 - Residents in Radium Hot Springs will have better, more reliable water quality year round with support from the provincial government.

“Local governments across the province are working hard to improve or upgrade aging infrastructure, so our communities can continue to grow and thrive,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We’re helping Radium Hot Springs ensure people have clean, reliable drinking water for years to come.”

The Province is investing $2.5 million to support the project, which will improve year-round potable water by installing a sedimentation pond, and a new raw water intake and screening chamber at the Forster Creek source. The work will help increase water clarity, ensuring a healthy community and allowing the village to meet regulatory requirements.

Raw water intake systems draw from natural water sources. Sedimentation ponds allow solids to settle in a controlled way to prevent contaminants from entering a community’s water systems.

“Across B.C. we are seeing droughts and the need for water restrictions becoming more common each summer,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “This funding acknowledges that now, more than ever, we need stay on top of water conservation and water distribution to keep everyone safe and healthy, especially as our communities experience the impacts of climate change.”

Mike Gray, mayor of the Village of Radium Hot Springs, said: “The new water intake and sedimentation pond will improve water quality year round in Radium Hot Springs. As our community grows, with average water use doubling during the summer months, these upgrades to our water supply systems will be vital to residents’ health and wellness.”

The improvements are part of a $450-million provincial investment in critical community infrastructure to support clean drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste treatment and greenhouse gas reduction through public infrastructure projects in communities provincewide.

This is in addition to the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund, which was provided to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts to support their infrastructure and amenities needs.

Learn More:

For information about the Growing Communities Fund, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/28220