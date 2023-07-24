B.C. releases results of credential-recognition engagement

CANADA, July 24 - More than 1,450 people gave feedback through wide-ranging public engagement on the international credential-recognition progress.

Feedback from the Province’s engagement is available online and will be used to inform future legislation to improve credential recognition for newcomers to B.C.

In spring 2023, the Province asked internationally trained professionals, educational institutions, immigrant-serving organizations, business associations, health-care associations, regulatory authorities and members of the public for their feedback about international credential recognition through a series of roundtables and an online survey.

“We’ve heard from regulators, post-secondary institutions and internationally trained professionals that the system isn’t working,” said Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development. “This is a question of fairness and about making sure that internationally trained professions have the supports they need to succeed and practise in B.C.”

More than 1,450 British Columbians participated in this public engagement through roundtables and an online survey about how to improve the credential recognition process and remove unnecessary barriers for newcomers to Canada.

“Mosaic would like to express its appreciation to the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills and the Minister of State for Workforce Development Andrew Mercier and his team for taking the time to hear directly from the many immigrant professionals we work with, whose direct experience with the barriers to credential recognition will inform improvements to these processes,” said David Lee, director of employment at Mosaic, an immigrant-serving organization. “We look forward to how we can support newcomers to B.C. in connecting to employment in a way that takes full advantage of their skills and experience.”

The “what we heard” report identified eight themes for improvement:

streamlining complex processes and shortening timelines;

improving the accessibility, consistency and transparency of information about the licensure process and requirements;

exploring alternative pathways for credential recognition;

exploring more flexible approaches to demonstrate language proficiency;

introducing performance standards for data and reporting;

increasing financial and other supports for internationally trained professionals and regulatory authorities;

improving co-ordination between government and regulatory authorities at the provincial and federal levels; and

strengthening collaboration between regulatory authorities, educational institutions, employers and immigrant-serving organizations to support licensure and integration.

Feedback gathered from the public engagement will be used to help streamline the international credential-recognition process and work toward new legislation.

Quick Facts:

The feedback within this report will inform new legislation and other actions to improve credential recognition in B.C.

In total, feedback was received through the online survey from 953 internationally trained professionals, 185 domestically trained professionals, 98 representatives for immigrant-serving organizations and 108 other members of the public.

Learn More:

