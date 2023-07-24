RIDOH Recommends Reopening Ginny-B Campground Beach and Kent County YMCA Beach

RHODE ISLAND, July 24 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Ginny-B Campground Beach in Foster and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.