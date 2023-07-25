The Autism Center of Excellence (ACE) at Easterseals Southwest Florida Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation

The Autism Center of Excellence at Easterseals Southwest Florida earns the Certified Autism Center™ designation from IBCCES

This partnership ensures the center has the necessary training and tools to go above and beyond when working with autistic individuals and their families.” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Center of Excellence (ACE) at Easterseals Southwest Florida earns the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To achieve the Certified Autism Center™ designation, the Center for Excellence met requirements which includes a commitment to the highest standards of autism care, having at least 80% of staff trained and certified, and a dedication to engaging in specialized autism training on an ongoing basis. By meeting these criteria, Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing enhanced care and support for autistic individuals.

"Easterseals Southwest Florida is excited to receive the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This designation recognizes the importance of our organization as a trusted industry leader in the autism field," said Nicole Murby, MS CCC-SLP, Vice President of Programs at Easterseals Southwest Florida. "Additionally, the CAC designation helps families understand that Easterseals and its therapists are singularly focused on the care, treatment, and improving the experience and outcomes for their children living with autism."

With autism diagnosis rates increasing to 1 in 36 children and 1 in 6 people with sensory needs, the Autism Center of Excellence at Easterseals Southwest Florida offers a wide range of programs and services to meet the needs of individuals and families. These include diagnostic evaluations, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, sensory rooms, vestibular equipment, augmentative and alternative communication device acquisition, sensory bins, summer groups with a focus on sensory, motor, social, and communication skills, music therapy, case management, and more.

Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES, expressed, "This partnership ensures that the center has the necessary training and tools to go above and beyond when working with autistic individuals and their families. We are proud to collaborate with Easterseals Southwest Florida and acknowledge their commitment to enhancing the lives of autistic individuals. This achievement reflects their dedication to advancing the field of autism services and ensuring positive outcomes for individuals and families."

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the leading authority in cognitive disorder training and certification for professionals worldwide. Its evidence-based training and certification programs are developed in collaboration with clinical experts and autistic individuals. Through these programs, professionals gain a deeper understanding of how to effectively communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, employing industry best practices and the latest research in these areas.

To further support individuals and families, IBCCES has created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ requirements, ensuring that families have access to trusted and certified services.

To learn more about Easterseals Southwest Florida services and programs, including Easterseals Academy, Autism Services, Children Services, Adult Services, Employment Services, Therapy Services, Family Support Services, Hippotherapy and more, visit www.easterseals-swfl.org.



About Easterseals Southwest Florida

Easterseals Southwest Florida has been part of the Suncoast community for more than 75 years and offers the highest quality of care and services to children, youth, and adults with disabilities, including autism so that they can enjoy access, opportunities and increased life choices. Easterseals Southwest Florida is committed to remaining a leader in special needs services and an organization to which individuals and their families can turn for resources and support with a continuum of care throughout their lives.

About IBCCES:

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.