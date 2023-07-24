Submit Release
Free Séan McCann of Great Big Sea Concert in Greenwood, NS this weekend

July 28, 29 and 30th First annual VALLEY WIDE RIBFEST GREENWOOD NS

GREENWOOD, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get back to fun. The Village of Greenwood Commission, staff and sponsors want to invite everyone to enjoy this uplifting concert at no cost. The concert will take place at 7pm Friday July 28, 2023 in the civic field, 904 Central Ave Greenwood, NS during their weekend long RIBFEST. Séan McCann has been an active advocate for mental health over the years, his music and storytelling is a perfect way to make everyone smile. There will be many other great musicians on Saturday and Sunday including Friday Nights Wasted, Graham Nicholas, Former Kids Band, Andrew Hill Band, Joker's Right and Happy Anywhere. There will be fantastic food trucks, professional Ribbers, arm wrestling competitions, kids activities, a Craft BEERBQ tent and a vendors market all weekend. This is a family friendly event that is in the spirit of inclusion, happiness, fun and just a really good time. Please come with smiles, dancing shoes, umbrella, lawn chair and your pet too (but be mindful of their comfort and care). Ribfest hours are 11am to 10pm Friday and Saturday, 11am to 7pm Sunday.

