Governor Moore Announces More Than $100 Million in Local Grants to Expand Public Access to Outdoor Recreation and Open Space

Department of Natural Resources now accepting grant proposals for the FY25 Community Parks & Playgrounds Program
This Charles County regional park was a past project funded by Program Open Space. Photo by Margaret Lashar, Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Governor Wes Moore today announced the availability of more than $100 million in local grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to expand and enhance public access to outdoor recreation and open space throughout Maryland. Through Program Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds programming, Maryland is continuing to meet the challenges of land conservation and recreation for our citizens across the state.
“Maryland’s leadership in land preservation ensures that programming is consistent with local needs,” said Gov. Moore. “Through the preservation of our natural resources and promotion of outdoor recreation, we are also ensuring that Marylanders will enjoy public spaces for generations to come.”
Program Open Space – Local provides $89.2 million in grant funds to Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City to acquire and develop land for public recreation and open space uses. Program Open Space – Stateside includes an additional $10 million as a direct grant to Baltimore City for projects. All jurisdictions may now complete individual project applications to submit to the Board of Public Works for final approval.
“The Moore-Miller administration is committed to assuring that all Marylanders have access to healthy outdoor recreation and green space,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Program Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds are two tremendously successful programs that allow us to partner with our communities and help provide outdoor spaces and activities close to where every Marylander lives.”
Maryland’s Community Parks & Playgrounds Program invests in the future of Maryland’s established communities by developing and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide. Another $2.5 million in Community Parks & Playgrounds grant funds is also available for 20 projects statewide to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks; create new parks; or purchase and install playground equipment. To date, more than $87 million in grant funding has been approved for more than 852 park and playground projects.
The following Community Parks and Playgrounds projects received funding in the FY24 budget:
Allegany County: $28,800
City of Frostburg
Mt. Pleasant Park Improvements
Caroline County: $196,057
Town of Goldsboro
Railroad Park rehabilitation and construction
Carroll County: $86,450
Town of Union Bridge
Union Bridge Community Center playground improvements
Cecil County: $141,716
Town of North East
North East Community Park expansion and improvement
Charles County: $300,000
Town of Indian Head
Village Green Park splash pad
Dorchester County: $240,217
Town of East New Market
Friendship Park playground
Town of Hurlock
Prospect Heights Park Improvement
Town of Hurlock
Railroad Avenue walking trail
Frederick County: $291,092
Town of Thurmont
Eyler Road Park playground replacement
Garrett County: $88,000
Town of Grantsville
Town Park splash pad
Town of Kitzmiller
Botanical Garden Park restroom restoration
Harford County: $150,000
City of Havre de Grace
Community Pickleball Courts design and construction
Montgomery County: $376,471
Town of Garrett Park
Yeandle Park creation
Town of Poolesville
Dillingham Skatepark Expansion
Prince George’s County: $113,270
Town of Capitol Heights
Town Hall Children’s Park splash pad fountain
Somerset County: $98,880
Town of Princess Anne
Manokin Park improvements
Talbot County: $100,000
Town of St. Michaels
Perry Cabin Park fencing project
Wicomico County: $482,311
City of Fruitland
Fruitland Recreational Park Courts
Town of Pittsville
Pittsville Town Park playground, third phase
Worcester County: $62,644
Town of Snow Hill
Sturgis and Byrd Park improvements
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is also now accepting grant proposals for the FY25 Community Parks & Playgrounds Program. The department will offer several virtual workshops to review the grant requirements and answer questions on how to submit successful applications.
More information on the Community Parks & Playgrounds Program is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.