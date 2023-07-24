Governor Moore Announces More Than $100 Million in Local Grants to Expand Public Access to Outdoor Recreation and Open Space

July 24, 2023

Department of Natural Resources now accepting grant proposals for the FY25 Community Parks & Playgrounds Program

This Charles County regional park was a past project funded by Program Open Space. Photo by Margaret Lashar, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Governor Wes Moore today announced the availability of more than $100 million in local grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to expand and enhance public access to outdoor recreation and open space throughout Maryland. Through Program Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds programming, Maryland is continuing to meet the challenges of land conservation and recreation for our citizens across the state.

“Maryland’s leadership in land preservation ensures that programming is consistent with local needs,” said Gov. Moore. “Through the preservation of our natural resources and promotion of outdoor recreation, we are also ensuring that Marylanders will enjoy public spaces for generations to come.”

Program Open Space – Local provides $89.2 million in grant funds to Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City to acquire and develop land for public recreation and open space uses. Program Open Space – Stateside includes an additional $10 million as a direct grant to Baltimore City for projects. All jurisdictions may now complete individual project applications to submit to the Board of Public Works for final approval.

“The Moore-Miller administration is committed to assuring that all Marylanders have access to healthy outdoor recreation and green space,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Program Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds are two tremendously successful programs that allow us to partner with our communities and help provide outdoor spaces and activities close to where every Marylander lives.”

Maryland’s Community Parks & Playgrounds Program invests in the future of Maryland’s established communities by developing and revitalizing parks and playgrounds statewide. Another $2.5 million in Community Parks & Playgrounds grant funds is also available for 20 projects statewide to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks; create new parks; or purchase and install playground equipment. To date, more than $87 million in grant funding has been approved for more than 852 park and playground projects.

The following Community Parks and Playgrounds projects received funding in the FY24 budget:

Allegany County: $28,800

City of Frostburg

Mt. Pleasant Park Improvements

Caroline County: $196,057

Town of Goldsboro

Railroad Park rehabilitation and construction

Carroll County: $86,450

Town of Union Bridge

Union Bridge Community Center playground improvements

Cecil County: $141,716

Town of North East

North East Community Park expansion and improvement

Charles County: $300,000

Town of Indian Head

Village Green Park splash pad

Dorchester County: $240,217

Town of East New Market

Friendship Park playground

Town of Hurlock

Prospect Heights Park Improvement

Town of Hurlock

Railroad Avenue walking trail

Frederick County: $291,092

Town of Thurmont

Eyler Road Park playground replacement

Garrett County: $88,000

Town of Grantsville

Town Park splash pad

Town of Kitzmiller

Botanical Garden Park restroom restoration

Harford County: $150,000

City of Havre de Grace

Community Pickleball Courts design and construction

Montgomery County: $376,471

Town of Garrett Park

Yeandle Park creation

Town of Poolesville

Dillingham Skatepark Expansion

Prince George’s County: $113,270

Town of Capitol Heights

Town Hall Children’s Park splash pad fountain

Somerset County: $98,880

Town of Princess Anne

Manokin Park improvements

Talbot County: $100,000

Town of St. Michaels

Perry Cabin Park fencing project

Wicomico County: $482,311

City of Fruitland

Fruitland Recreational Park Courts

Town of Pittsville

Pittsville Town Park playground, third phase

Worcester County: $62,644

Town of Snow Hill

Sturgis and Byrd Park improvements

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is also now accepting grant proposals for the FY25 Community Parks & Playgrounds Program. The department will offer several virtual workshops to review the grant requirements and answer questions on how to submit successful applications.

More information on the Community Parks & Playgrounds Program is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.