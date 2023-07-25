Submit Release
Contessa Gallery Opens Premiere Hamptons Location

SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, US, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTESSA GALLERY UNVEILS SUMMER 2023 EXHIBITION AT FORMER CHRISTIE’S SPACE IN SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE,
FEATURING WORLD-RENOWNED ARTIST, eL Seed

Steve Hartman, Founder and President of Contessa Gallery, known for its distinguished locations in Palm Beach and Cleveland, is thrilled to announce the opening of Contessa Gallery's ﬁrst summer location in Southampton. The grand 5600 square foot gallery will be situated in the former Christie’s auction house space within the historic Art Deco building at 1 Pond Lane, Southampton Village, from July 19 to September 17, 2023.

Steve expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Southampton stands as one of the country's premier art markets, complementing our gallery locations in Palm Beach and Cleveland. With a presence in the Hamptons for ﬁfteen years and participation in prestigious art fairs, we are excited to expand our footprint and cultivate relationships with collectors and cultural institutions in this dynamic location.”

The event programming will kick off with a special meet and greet featuring the world-renowned artist eL Seed. An exceptional contemporary artist, eL Seed's creative expertise spans the disciplines of painting and sculpture. Having garnered international acclaim, eL Seed is among the most sought-after public installation artists, collaborating with major curators and governments worldwide. His art transcends boundaries, employing the wisdom of writers, poets, and philosophers to convey messages of peace, love, respect, and tolerance, underscoring the commonalities of human existence.

His masterpieces have graced numerous exhibitions and public spaces globally, notably adorning the facade of Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, the lobby of the Hotel de Ville de Paris, the surroundings of the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt, in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, on the DMZ between North and South Korea, in the slums of Cape Town and in the heart of Cairo’s garbage collectors neighborhood, among many others.

Mr. Hartman added, "We are committed to supporting the local community and will not only use the gallery to exhibit our artists but also offer arts programming. Moreover, we will collaborate with non-proﬁt organizations, providing the space pro-bono. Additionally, the gallery will be available for rentals, catering to commercial purposes and social events."

Contessa Gallery, established in 1999 and a distinguished member of the Fine Art Dealers Association (FADA), where Mr. Hartman served as past President, proudly represents a primary roster of internationally renowned contemporary painters, sculptors, and photographers while also dealing in blue-chip secondary market works. The gallery's expertise extends to assisting collectors, museums, and cultural institutions with acquisitions and collection counsel.

For Sales Inquires:
Steve Hartman
Owner and President
(216) 956-2825
Email: steve@contessagallery.com

For Press and Event Inquires:
Sharon Phair
(212) 488-9805
Email: sharon.phair@contessagallery.com

Website: www.contessagallery.com

