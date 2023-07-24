Moldova: Business Consulting Centre opens in Carpineni with EU support

A new Business Consulting Centre has been launched in Cărpineni in Western Moldova, funded by the European Union through the Mayors for Economic Growth programme and implemented by the Cărpineni Town Hall and Cutezătorul not-for-profit organisation.

The centre will provide advisory services for local and regional businesses in the areas of accounting, human resources, financing programmes, labour law, promotion and others.

“Sustainable economic development of a country means investing in all its regions, including rural areas,” EU ambassador Jānis Mažeiks said at the inauguration event. “The Centre will certainly support the economic development of the commune by providing advice and training to local entrepreneurs, which will contribute to the creation of jobs and many other opportunities for the local youth, who will be able to work here, at home.”

The business consulting centre will provide local entrepreneurs with much-needed services, which are not readily available in the rural areas. This will contribute to the development of the business environment in the region by building capacities of existing entrepreneurs. The centre’s services will also stimulate new start-ups by supporting and facilitating access to financial resources, investors, service providers and partners.

Thanks to EU assistance, important results have already been achieved for the community’s economic development through this project: 35 entrepreneurs have been trained to strengthen their entrepreneurial skills, over 100 employees of companies in the region have been trained on enhancing entrepreneurial culture, and over 30 young people have attended training courses and activities that stimulate the development of entrepreneurial spirit. At the same time, a local brand and an entrepreneurial cluster were created with the aim of promoting local products and attracting investment.

The ‘Multi-dimensional partnership for inclusive sustainable economic development in the commune of Cărpineni’ is funded by the European Union through the Mayors for Economic Growth programme.

