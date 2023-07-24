Ukrainian manufacturers one step closer to EU Single Market

European experts on 21 July concluded their final expert mission to examine Ukraine’s National Quality Infrastructure and its compliance with product safety and certification regulations. This mission marks a crucial milestone in Ukraine’s journey towards the EU’s Single Market.

The ultimate goal of the checks is the conclusion of the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA) between the EU and Ukraine, in Ukraine often labelled as the “industrial visa-free regime”.

Initially focusing on three sectors, including machinery, low voltage, and electromagnetic compatibility, ACAA will provide Ukrainian exporters with the opportunity to place their products on the EU market with compliant testing and certification. This will not only boost trade but also present new business opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers in the EU and beyond.

The entire process of ACAA features in the Priority Action Plan for enhanced implementation of the DCFTA for 2023-2024 which constitutes the roadmap outlining the next steps to ease Ukraine’s access to EU’s Internal Market.

With an ACAA in place, Ukrainian exporters of selected industrial products will be able to place their products on the EU’s Single Market with compliant Ukrainian testing and certification. ACAA will further facilitate trade with the EU in selected industrial goods such as machinery and electronic products and open business opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers on the EU market but also beyond.

During the eight missions since October 2020, experts from Member States analysed over 100 Ukrainian legal acts and their implementation by more than 60 Ukrainian authorities and private testing facilities and labs. The findings show progress on the convergence of Ukraine’s legislation on national quality infrastructure and industrial product legislation with the underlying EU provisions. Identified shortcomings will be tackled with EU support through an ongoing EU Twinning project on national quality infrastructure.

Based on the expert recommendations of all the missions, the EU side will come up with a comprehensive assessment report. This will be the basis for the next steps in the process leading to the negotiation of an ACAA between the EU and Ukraine.

