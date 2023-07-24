Submarine Combat Systems Market Size 2023-2028 | Industry Analysis by System, Submarine and Regional Outlook

Submarine Combat Systems Market Size 2023-2028

Market Overview:

The global Submarine combat systems market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Submarine Combat Systems, also known as undersea warfare technology, refers to the advanced and complex systems used in submarines to detect, track, engage and neutralize threats. These systems are distinct from traditional naval combat equipment, as they are specifically designed for underwater warfare and are generally equipped in submarines.

One of the key characteristics of submarine combat systems is their diverse range of capabilities and equipment. These systems can consist of a single technology or an amalgamation of different technologies, resulting in a rich variety of operational capabilities and tactical advantages. Common components of a submarine combat system include sonar arrays, torpedo systems, missile systems, electronic warfare systems, and command & control interfaces.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The increasing need for superior maritime defence capabilities represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the submarine combat systems market globally. In addition to this, the escalating maritime territorial disputes and the growing threat of underwater warfare are propelling the market growth of submarine combat systems.

Moreover, the expansion of naval forces and modernization of submarine fleets is facilitating the growth of this market. Besides this, the growing interest in integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and autonomous systems in underwater defence is driving the growth of this market. Along with this, the increasing influence of digitization and the adoption of network-centric warfare are promoting the market growth. The rising importance of submarines in executing strategic deterrence missions is fostering the market growth. The increasing demand for advanced defence systems that can operate efficiently in multi-domain battle spaces is contributing to the market growth of submarine combat systems.

Apart from this, the rising interest in exploring advanced and unconventional defence tactics is boosting the market growth of submarine combat systems. In addition to this, the expansion of defence budgets and the rise of public-private partnerships in defence manufacturing is facilitating the market growth. Also, the increasing availability of a wide variety of submarine combat systems with distinct features is attracting defence authorities and fueling market growth of submarine combat systems. The strategic importance of submarine combat systems for ensuring national security is bolstering the market growth of submarine combat systems. The growing emphasis on sustainable and ethical practices in defence manufacturing is favouring the market growth of submarine combat systems.

Furthermore, the emergence of next-generation submarines with improved stealth, endurance, and payload capabilities is creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising consciousness about maritime security and increasing investments in R&D activities are fueling the market growth.

Other factors such as rising global tensions, the rapidly increasing adoption of unmanned systems, and the emergence of new defence manufacturers, are driving the market growth of submarine combat systems further across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Atlas Elektronik GmbH

• BAE Systems

• General Dynamics Corporationt

• Havelsan Inc.

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Naval Group

• SAAB AB

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

System Insights:

• Electronic support measures (ESM)

• Armaments

• Sensors

Submarine Insights:

• Ship Submersible Nuclear (SSN)

• Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear (SSBN)

• Ship Submersible Hunter Killer (SSK)

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

