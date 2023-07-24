Nashville festival, AB Block Party, Announces Expanded Lineup
Labor Day’s AB Block Party adds Daniel Nunnelee, Southern Avenue, Brooke Alexx, and many others to a full-day lineup led by headliner Joy Oladokun.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The AB Block Party, Nashville’s brand new Labor Day festival, has just unveiled an expanded line-up that brings a full day of multi-genre artists to Hillsboro Village on September 4, with a focus on diverse musicians from Tennessee and across the South. In addition to headliner Joy Oladokun, the critically-acclaimed Nashville folk-pop singer/songwriter, the AB Block Party will feature performances by Daniel Nunnelee, Southern Avenue, Brooke Alexx, Denitia, Jack Schneider, and Leon Majcen.
Rounding out the all-ages event’s bill are Nashville’s own Grace Bowers, Paul McDonald, and comedian Josh Black. Nashville mayoral candidate Freddie O’Connell will do a special DJ set, and WKRN anchor Blake Eason will serve as emcee.
Produced by AB Hillsboro Village co-owners Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol, the AB Block Party will take place in the historic Belcourt Theatre’s parking lot at 2102 Belcourt Avenue. The festival is free, with a suggested donation of $20 to support the Belcourt Theatre’s ongoing mission to provide independent cinema and arts education. Tickets are available at AnzieBlue.com, and are required for entry.
In addition to music and comedy that runs from 1-11pm on Labor Day, the AB Block Party will also feature food trucks and many vendors from around the city. Independent Nashville radio station, Lightning 100, is the event’s media partner.
“We’re excited to bring an inclusive array of performers to the festival as we celebrate the return of live music to Hillsboro Village,” says AB Block Party producer Marcie Allen. “Folk, rock, pop, R&B, soul, and country are just some of the genres represented. And It’s no accident that the artists are even more diverse than their genres. One thing they do have in common, though, is that many hail from Nashville, with most of the rest from other points in Tennessee and the South. Nashville has more than one sound, and we want people to hear their voices.”
ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:
Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design to inspire creativity. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events — from live music to comedy shows and beyond — that appeal to Nashville locals.
