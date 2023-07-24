Submit Release
THE UNIVERSITY OF SAINT JOSEPH ANNOUNCES A NEW INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT INCOMING FRESHMEN TRANSITIONING TO CAMPUS LIFE

USJ announces The Xenia Program, a pilot initiative that provides customized support to students transitioning to college life in fall 2023.

Xenia helps students build a foundation to flourish in our incredibly welcoming USJ community.”
— USJ Dean of Student Life Brandon Dawson
WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) announces The Xenia Program, a pilot initiative that provides customized support to students transitioning to college life in fall 2023. Designed for students in need of personalized assistance in life, social, and executive function skills, Xenia offers an enhanced, year-long orientation that provides academic and social support to ensure a successful and enjoyable first year of college.

Xenia, a word for the ancient Greek concept of hospitality, offers individual life skills, coaching, and social support to help new students navigate college life and the challenges of higher education. Through one-on-one peer coaching and group engagement, USJ’s Xenia Program fosters independence in all areas, from academic planning and success to social connection and self-care.

“Starting your college career is a big step, and at USJ, we know some students will appreciate personalized support in addition to our traditional advising, counseling, wellness, and other services,” said Dean of Student Life Brandon Dawson. “Through the Xenia Program, we want to ensure students can take the steps required to feel fulfilled and to achieve their academic and social goals. Xenia helps students build a foundation to flourish in our incredibly welcoming USJ community.”

Students can take advantage of the Xenia Program at no cost for the 2023–24 academic year by applying here.

About USJ
The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) is the premier small private university in Connecticut developing professionals for in-demand fields with its undergraduate and graduate degree programs designed for the student’s goals. To learn more, view their website at www.usj.edu.

THE UNIVERSITY OF SAINT JOSEPH ANNOUNCES A NEW INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT INCOMING FRESHMEN TRANSITIONING TO CAMPUS LIFE

