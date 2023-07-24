Fetchy Unleashes AI-Powered Tools to Make Teaching a Walk in the Park
Fetchy, an ed-tech startup, is transforming education nationwide, leveraging AI to revolutionize the way teachers work.
Our intent is to move beyond the traditional structures found in education. With AI as the paintbrush, we're empowering educators to become the artists of their classrooms.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetchy, the Utah-based ed-tech startup founded by siblings Paige Drumm and John Christensen, has launched its AI-powered platform for educators.
Following three years of development, Fetchy intends to bring about meaningful changes to the educational sector. Utilizing AI technology, the platform offers an array of features designed to serve educators in a new and personalized manner.
Paige Drumm, an educator from the Provo School District, and John Christensen, a product designer formerly with Instagram, put their minds together to create Fetchy during a family road trip when the need for more diverse and practical tools for teachers was discussed.
“Our intent is to move beyond the traditional structures found in education," says Paige Drumm, "With AI as the paintbrush, we're empowering educators to become the artists of their classrooms, teaching in their own unique ways.”
During the launch week, July 24th through July 28th, teachers nationwide are invited to use the code FETCHY for a complimentary three-month membership. The platform provides access to over 50 AI-powered tools designed to streamline teachers' work and enrich their teaching process.
John Christensen described the rationale behind the launch offer: "We've walked in the shoes of teachers. We know the daily challenges, the late nights, and the passion that goes into this work. Our launch is more than a product unveiling — it's a celebration of educators and a chance to provide them with tools to make their job easier."
The AI technology at the heart of Fetchy assists with a wide range of tasks, such as generating lesson plans and enhancing student motivation. Early feedback from a test user describes the transformative nature of Fetchy, stating it's "like having a classroom assistant with superpowers.”
With positive early feedback from users, Fetchy's introduction suggests a potential shift in the educational landscape, offering an AI-powered platform designed by an educator, with the needs of fellow educators in mind.
