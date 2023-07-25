Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,306 in the last 365 days.

Book Release-Bridging the Wealth Gap in America by Daniel Magee

Front book cover

It's time for everyone to have access to the American dream. The book seeks to empower people with tools to aquire wealth and accomplish their dreams.

This is a story of America, a nation grappling with a problem that has persisted for generations—the noticeable gap in financial security.”
— Daniel Magee
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridging the Wealth Gap in America is a new book release by author, blogger and Associate Pastor Daniel Magee. Daniel Magee is a married Houston native who aims to write books and blogs to help people find inspiration to better their lives and reach their potential. He draws from both faith and financial wisdom to deliver his points.

The book seeks to empower people with the tools to acquire wealth and accomplish their individual dreams. For the black community, the goal is to make available the tools and long hidden wealth secrets that will cause the population to increase financially and influentially. It majors on the fact that everyone is called to greatness in some area of life. It is not reserved for politicians, celebrities and social media influencers. It is both a privilege and a responsibility to use influence to better the lives of both those around us and the upcoming generation behind us.

With that being said, this book does not park it's argument at the problems created by the wealth gap in America. It seeks to empower the people to take responsibility to change the situation themselves instead of negotiating for mercy from the powers that be.

Daniel L Magee
Destiny-Calling Press
+1 832-739-2953
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Book Release-Bridging the Wealth Gap in America by Daniel Magee

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more