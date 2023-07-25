Book Release-Bridging the Wealth Gap in America by Daniel Magee
It's time for everyone to have access to the American dream. The book seeks to empower people with tools to aquire wealth and accomplish their dreams.
This is a story of America, a nation grappling with a problem that has persisted for generations—the noticeable gap in financial security.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridging the Wealth Gap in America is a new book release by author, blogger and Associate Pastor Daniel Magee. Daniel Magee is a married Houston native who aims to write books and blogs to help people find inspiration to better their lives and reach their potential. He draws from both faith and financial wisdom to deliver his points.
— Daniel Magee
The book seeks to empower people with the tools to acquire wealth and accomplish their individual dreams. For the black community, the goal is to make available the tools and long hidden wealth secrets that will cause the population to increase financially and influentially. It majors on the fact that everyone is called to greatness in some area of life. It is not reserved for politicians, celebrities and social media influencers. It is both a privilege and a responsibility to use influence to better the lives of both those around us and the upcoming generation behind us.
With that being said, this book does not park it's argument at the problems created by the wealth gap in America. It seeks to empower the people to take responsibility to change the situation themselves instead of negotiating for mercy from the powers that be.
Daniel L Magee
Destiny-Calling Press
+1 832-739-2953
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other