MODERN PYTHIAN GAMES PROPOSES ETHIOPIAN GOVERNMENT EMBARK ON A COLLABORATION TO BOOST TOURISM AND CULTURAL EXCHANGE
Mr. Bijender Goel, founder, Modern Pythian Games presenting proposal letter to Her Excellency Ambassador Buznesh Meserat, Deputy Head of Mission, Ethiopian Embassy, New Delhi
Mr. Bijender Goel, Founder, Modern Pythian Games meets Ambassador Bizunesh Meseret, Deputy Head of the Mission at the Embassy of Ethiopia in New DelhiCENTRAL DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Pythian Council has proposed a collaboration with the Ethiopian Government aimed at promoting arts, Ethiopian cultures, and traditional games to boost the economy through increased tourism and foster cultural exchange by reviving the Pythian Games in Ethiopia.
In a meeting with Ambassador Bizunesh Meseret, Deputy Head of the Mission at the Embassy of Ethiopia in New Delhi, Mr. Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games and Secretary General of the International Pythian Council, presented the idea of hosting the Pythian Games in Ethiopia. The collaboration aims to showcase Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage, boost the country's economy through increased tourism, enhance sports development, promote sustainability, and unify nations by offering a unique global platform for artisans to present their cultures and compete in traditional games.
The Pythian Games, with their roots deeply entrenched in ancient Greek history alongside the Olympic Games, have resurfaced as the Modern Pythian Games, captivating participants and spectators from 92 countries in its successful revival last year. The International Pythian Council recognizes the potential of this event to foster cultural diplomacy and bring nations together.
Mr. Bijender Goel expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "The Pythian Games provide a unique platform for Ethiopia to shine on the global stage and celebrate its vibrant cultural heritage. By bringing together nations in the spirit of unity and sportsmanship, we can create lasting connections and contribute to Ethiopia's economic growth."
He emphasized that the proposed collaboration between the International Pythian Council and the Ethiopian Government has the following key objectives: showcasing Ethiopia's Cultural Heritage and diverse traditions, including arts, music, architecture, and traditional games. This will position Ethiopia as a cultural leader and attract international attention.
He also added that by hosting the Modern Pythian Games, Ethiopia can draw participants and spectators from around the world, leading to increased tourism revenue and economic growth. The country's natural landscapes and infrastructure will be leveraged to foster outdoor sports activities. Ethiopian athletes will benefit from the collaboration through participation in training camps, workshops, and coaching exchanges. This exchange of expertise will contribute to the development of sports skills and foster international cooperation.
Mr. Goel expressed his eagerness to meet with the Ethiopian Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture to define the specific areas of cooperation, establish a roadmap, and delineate the roles and responsibilities of each party.
Together, through this collaboration, Ethiopia and the global community will celebrate diversity, strengthen cultural bonds, and promote the values of peace, sportsmanship, and unity.
