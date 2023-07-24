“Overpowered,” "BibleComfortforMentalHealth.Com Messages" raise awareness for mental illness
Judith Beckman Shares Advice for Dealing with Mental Illness Through FaithUNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing from her experience as a social worker as well as her studies in the Bible, Judith Beckman provides truth and encouragement to those affected by mental illness and its devastating effects. With her blog, BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com, she shares scientific as well as spiritual gems that bring light to people's lives. She collected these nuggets of hope in the pages of "BibleComfortforMentalHealth.Com Messages” to reach a wider audience and help them in their struggles. And with "Overpowered" she tells the story of how two Christians overcame tragic situations with the guidance of God, who brought them together.
"BibleComfortforMentalHealth.Com Messages" collects the lessons found in Beckman's blog to give those affected by mental illness sage advice based on science as well as spiritual practices. Beckman cites studies that show how including faith practices in treatment plans for illnesses results in better outcomes. These are conveyed through short and sweet messages that are simple and easy to understand, showing how depending on faith can reduce stress while overcoming the challenges of mental illness.
"Overpowered" tells the story of two Christians who endure many hardships in their lives but persevere due to their faith in God. Their journeys unexpectedly bring them to each other and when their paths cross, sparks fly as they fall in love and get married, though challenges continue, showing readers that while there is no fairy tale-esque "happily ever after," belief can provide couples with the strength and wisdom needed to navigate adversity and find joy in life. This is a true story based on the author's experiences and contains insightful lessons as well as inspiration for readers dealing with similar circumstances.
"My goal was to provide an understanding of mental illness which leads to empathy, compassion, and respect for those who are affected by this disease, so that they have a better life. I hoped awareness of the facts would elevate this illness to the same respected ranks as other major diseases we want to fight and conquer." Beckman says.
About the Author
Judith Beckman saw how mental illness affected the lives of her family members, instilling in her a heart of compassion and a drive to help those dealing with similar challenges. She chose a career in social work, equipping her with education in sociology, psychology and counseling skills. Helping families through frustrating situations has informed her of the reality of such situations. At the same time her love of Bible study led her to attain a Master's Degree in Biblical Counseling. She combines these two approaches to better aid people through her work as well as her writings.
