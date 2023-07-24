From Volcanoes to Vineyards: Hawaii-Based Author Launches New Book from Tuscany

Jeffrey Mix in Siena, Italy The latest travel/humor memoir by Jeffrey P. Mix Author Reading in Siena, Italy

KAMUELA, HI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HAVE YOU SEEN MY SOULMATE?: A GLOBE-TROTTER'S BUMBLING SEARCH FOR TRUE LOVE takes readers on a global search for true love in six nonfiction essays. From Guatemala to Laos, Seattle to Hawaii, and Italy to Norway, this memoir is a blend of comedy and poignancy that explores lust, love, loss, and parenthood. Staying true to the international tone of the book, Jeffrey spent the last month in Tuscany, where he teamed up with famed Italian author, Pietro Grossi, for a series of book readings and literary events.

“Jeffrey Mix is a gifted archeologist of the heart, and in Have You Seen My Soulmate? he provides a deep dive into the caverns of eros, betrayal, loyalty and the masculine mind. The writing is clean and disciplined. The gates of feeling are permanently open. His hapless but good-hearted picaro continually roams the planet in search of fulfillment. But in the end, the real fulfillment of this resonant novel is the one received by its readers.”

Eli Gottlieb –Rome Prize and the Mckitterick Prize-winning author of Best Boy, The Face Thief: A Novel, Now You See Him, and The Boy Who Went Away

“Mix delivers a globetrotting memoir brimming with heart and humor.”

David Wolman --Contributing Editor at Outside and a longtime contributor for Wired, The New York Times, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Smithsonian, BusinessWeek, and Nature. David is the award-winning author of Aloha Rodeo, The End of Money, and A Left-Hand Turn Around the World.

Author Bio: Jeffrey has an MFA in Creative Writing from Pacific Lutheran University. He’s written for Spokane Coeur d’Alene Living magazine and was a contributing editor for A River and Sound Review. Essays from his current collection were first published in Straylight Literary Magazine and T.H.R.O.B. (The Hawaii Review of Books). Through National Geographic Student Expeditions, he has led student journalism trips across Italy and Greece. Jeffrey currently teaches English and Creative Writing at Hawaii Preparatory Academy, and during the summer months, he teaches Creative Writing in Siena, Italy for Oxford/Siena Academia.

HAVE YOU SEEN MY SOULMATE?: A Globe Trotter’s Bumbling Search for True Love is available on:

Amazon (paperback) $9.99 (Kindle) $6.99

Barnes & Noble

Contact Jeffrey P. Mix at his website: www.jeffreypmix.com





Email: mixjeffrey@gmail.com

Phone: (808) 430-2538



