Dr. Dalal Akoury from AWAREmed Shares Her Essential Tips to Safeguard Against the Flu This Year
Knowledge is Power! Reading this article by Dr. Akoury can arm you with essential tips to ward off the flu and promote a resilient immune system. Stay informed, stay healthy!
Fueling Immunity with Vitamin C! Boost your body's defense system by incorporating Vitamin C-rich foods into your diet. A strong immune system starts with nourishing choices!
Healthy Habits for a Germ-Free Zone! Washing your hands regularly is a simple yet powerful way to prevent sickness and keep germs at bay. Clean hands, healthy you!
Holistic Approach to Strengthening Immunity and Preparing for Flu Season
As flu season approaches, Dr. Dalal Akoury, the esteemed founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, is arming individuals with essential tips to protect themselves from the flu virus. With a holistic approach to well-being, Dr. Akoury emphasizes the importance of starting preparation the season before to fortify the body's immune defenses.
Flu prevention begins the season before, and it involves nurturing a robust immune system. Dr. Akoury shares the following tips to bolster immunity and ward off the flu:
Citrus for Vitamin C: Incorporate plenty of citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits into your diet. These are rich in Vitamin C, known for its immune-supporting properties. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5707683/)
Prioritize Gut Health: A healthy gut plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. Dr. Akoury recommends consuming probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and kefir and adding prebiotic foods such as garlic and onions to nourish beneficial gut bacteria. (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/research/advancements-in-research/fundamentals/in-depth/the-gut-where-bacteria-and-immune-system-meet)
Good Hand Hygiene: Frequent and thorough handwashing is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the flu. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public spaces. (https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/why-handwashing.html)
Avoid Anti-Bacterial Soap: Dr. Akoury advises against using anti-bacterial soap as it may contribute to the development of antibiotic-resistant germs. Opt for regular soap and water instead. (https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/antibacterial-soap-you-can-skip-it-use-plain-soap-and-water#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20U.S.%20Food,soap%20haven't%20been%20proven.)
Manage Stress: Chronic stress can weaken the immune system's defenses. Engage in stress-reducing practices such as meditation, yoga, or spending time in nature. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1361287/)
Personal Item Caution: Avoid sharing personal items like utensils, towels, or personal care products to minimize the risk of spreading germs. (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/17724-infectious-diseases)
Dr. Akoury's holistic approach to flu prevention prioritizes building a strong immune foundation through natural and mindful practices. Taking proactive steps to support your health can significantly reduce the risk of flu-related illness and enhance overall well-being.
