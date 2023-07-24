Submit Release
RSC2 acquires Navigant Systems, bolstering DoD and C5ISR mission support capabilities

RS3 prime expands portfolio to include a full range of persistent ISR, force protection, and communications capabilities.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RSC2, Inc., acquired Navigant Systems, LLC earlier this month. The acquisition enables RSC2 to offer a broader range of capabilities supporting existing Department of Defense (DoD) customers as well as enter new markets within the C5ISR community. This acquisition compliments RSC2’s robust C5ISR capabilities and enhances our expertise across force protection and communications. Additionally, RSC2 has expanded its operational footprint in OCONUS locations within AFRICOM, CENTCOM, EUCOM and INDO-PACOM areas of responsibility.

John Moran, CEO of RSC2, said, “This is an exciting time for our organization. We’ve increased RSC2’s capabilities and geographic reach to provide highly specialized mission support for our C5ISR customers. It’s also great to bring new people into the fold along with their experiences and knowledge. Their expertise will contribute to our company’s continued success.”

About the Company
RSC2, an SBA Certified HUBZone small business, is headquartered in Baltimore, MD with offices in Aberdeen, MD and Tucson, AZ. The company provides specialized acquisition, C5ISR, IT, logistics, and training services to the DoD and Federal Civilian markets.

Contact Information
Dave Oathout
Vice President – Solutions & Growth
doathout@rsc2.com
linkedin.com/in/davidoathout
https://www.rsc2.com

David W Oathout
RSC2, Inc.
+1 520-440-0480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

