Contract Or Temporary Staffing Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allegis Group, AQUENT, Adecco Group
The Contract Or Temporary Staffing Market study with 65+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the players studied are Adecco Group (Switzerland), Randstad N.V. (Netherlands), ManpowerGroup (United States), PageGroup(United Kingdom), Hays plc. (United Kingdom), Kelly Services (United States), Robert Half International Inc. (United States), Sparks Personnel Services (United States), Robert Walters (United Kingdom), Weavings Manpower Solutions Pvt. Ltd.( India), Allegis Group (United States), Insight Global (United States), AQUENT (United States), Lucas Group (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Contract Or Temporary Staffing market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing & Operations, Others) by Type (Temporary, Contractual) by End Use (Veterans, Freelancers, Temporary Unemployed) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Contract or temporary staffing refers to the practice of hiring employees for a specific period of time or for a particular project, rather than as permanent, full-time employees. It involves engaging workers on a temporary basis to fulfill short-term staffing needs or to supplement the existing workforce during peak periods or special projects. While contract or temporary staffing offers several advantages, it's important to ensure that proper contracts and agreements are in place to define the terms of engagement, including the duration of the assignment, compensation, and any specific deliverables or expectations. It's also crucial to treat temporary workers with fairness and respect to maintain a positive working environment. Overall, contract or temporary staffing provides organizations with flexibility, specialized skills, and cost control, allowing them to adapt to changing business needs and effectively manage their workforce.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Adecco Group (Switzerland), Randstad N.V. (Netherlands), ManpowerGroup (United States), PageGroup(United Kingdom), Hays plc. (United Kingdom), Kelly Services Inc. (United States), Robert Half International Inc. (United States), Sparks Personnel Services, Inc. (United States), Robert Walters (United Kingdom), Weavings Manpower Solutions Pvt. Ltd.( India), Allegis Group (United States), Insight Global (United States), AQUENT (United States), Lucas Group (United States)
Contract Or Temporary StaffingProduct Types In-Depth: Temporary, Contractual
Contract Or Temporary Staffing Major Applications/End users: IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing & Operations, Others
Contract Or Temporary Staffing Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
