Matthew Cossolotto--Former NATO Speechwriter--Pens Public Speaking Master Class for Brussels-based Together Magazine
Cossolotto is an author, guest speaker and speech coach. His public speaking Master Class articles summarize ideas from his book The Joy of Public Speaking
The speaking secrets I reveal in this Master Class – and in my book, presentations, and coaching programs – will give your career, your leadership skills, and your self-confidence a big boost.”OBERLIN, OHIO, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cossolotto (aka "The Podium Pro") recently completed a six-part public speaking Master Class series for Brussels-based Together Magazine. The six Master Class articles summarize some of the key public speaking ideas and insights from Cossolotto’s book -- The Joy of Public Speaking – your comprehensive guide to speaking success and personal empowerment.
— Matthew Cossolotto, author of The Joy of Public Speaking
Cossolotto’s high-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic. He served as a speechwriter for top officials at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. He also worked as a legislative assistant for Congressman Leon Panetta. In addition, he has coached and penned speeches for many corporate and academic leaders – from the Chancellor of UCLA to CEOs and other senior executives at GTE (now Verizon), AT&T, IBM, Pepsi-Cola, MasterCard, LaFarge, and many more.
As part of his speaking and coaching business, Cossolotto recently launched a new website (see link above), complete with a demo video and an inspiring lineup of Personal Empowerment Programs (PEPTalks). In the coming months, Cossolotto plans to focus his marketing efforts on finding clients and venues on both sides of the Atlantic for his PodiumPower! public speaking and coaching programs.
The Gentle Art of Mental Joyjitsu: Turn Stage Fright into Stage Delight
The ability to speak confidently to audiences of all types and sizes is a widely recognized leadership and success skill. It's also a potent personal empowerment tool. And yet, opinion surveys confirm that most people rank public speaking as one of their top fears, along with spiders, snakes, and death itself. Indeed, the fear of public speaking is reputed to negatively affect roughly 75% of the population.
In his PodiumPower! speaking and coaching programs, Cossolotto teaches participants how to bring a natural, authentic joy to every speaking opportunity. Why? Because he embraces a simple but profound proposition: People who learn to enjoy public speaking tend to be better at it than those hobbled by anxiety, trepidation, or outright terror. He asks audiences to join him as he unveils what he calls “the gentle art of mental joyjitsu” -- powerful mindset shifts that propel you on your life-changing journey to the joy of public speaking.
His PodiumPower! workshops combine lectures, lively discussion, and experiential learning, all geared toward building confidence and leadership presence while emphasizing a natural, conversational style, one-on-one connection with audience members, and a more spontaneous, in-the-moment mindset.
About Together Magazine and Cossolotto’s Master Class in Public Speaking
Together Magazine describes itself as: “The high-class English language magazine for international business people in Brussels – a perfect blend of personal development, lifestyle and leisure. Our aim is to inspire our readers to reach their dreams.”
Cossolotto’s six Master Class articles are available on Together Magazine's website using the URLs listed below:
• Master Class Article One. Begins on page 39: “Personal Empowerment Promise for 2023: Transform your communications.” Winter 2022: https://togethermag.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T124-Online.pdf.
• Master Class Article Two. Begins on page 39: “Masterclass: Cultivate positive thoughts to communicate well Matthew Cossolotto outlines the key changes in mindset that can help you speak confidently and connect with your audience.” March 2023:
https://togethermag.eu/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/T125.pdf
• Master Class Article Three. Begins on page 45: “The secrets of whole-brain speaking.” https://togethermag.eu/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/T126.pdf.
• Master Class Article Four. Begins on page 48. “The Power of SPEECH: The six-point checklist for powerful presentations.” https://togethermag.eu/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/T127_Online.pdf.
• Master Class Article Five. Begins on page 46: “The Wizard of Oz Formula.” Matthew Cossolotto suggests ways you can pack more punch into your presentations. https://togethermag.eu/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/T128-Online.pdf.
• Master Class Article Six. Begins on page 41: “Top ten pro tips for terrific talks.” In this article Matthew Cossolotto summarizes some of the lessons from this series. https://togethermag.eu/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/T129-1.pdf.
More About Matthew Cossolotto
The Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon: Harness Your HabitForce – which highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS – and Embrace Your Promise Power – featuring an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.
Here's how Cossolotto explains his overall approach to public speaking success and personal empowerment generally: “I believe the most powerful motivational speech in the world is what you say to yourself. Your internal dialog – your consistent, habitual self-talk – will determine whether you succeed or fail, whether you reach your peak potential in life or fall short. That’s why I focus my books, coaching, and speaking programs on sharing the tools needed for empowering mindset shifts. My overriding goal is to help my audiences and clients replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets. This approach applies to all three 'power tools' in my Triad Empowerment System – Habits / Speaking / Promises – and my trilogy of books on these topics.”
Author of The Almanac of Transatlantic Politics (Brassey's) and The Almanac of European Politics (Congressional Quarterly, Cossolotto is a longtime advocate of NATO and a strong, pro-democracy transatlantic community. A former Congressional aide, he served as the founding President and Board Chair of the Center for Voting and Democracy (now FairVote) from 1992-1997. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of UC Berkeley, Cossolotto also studied abroad at the University of Lund, Sweden.
As a guest speaker and workshop leader, Cossolotto has shared his ideas with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs.
To book Cossolotto as a guest speaker, workshop leader, or speech coach, visit his new website for details.
Matthew Cossolotto
The Podium Pro
Matthew@MatthewCossolotto.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other