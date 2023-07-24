Ammunition acquires Mad Hat Creative

Ammunition has acquired Mad Hat Creative. Ammunition was advised by martinwolf, a global leader in mid-market mergers and acquisitions.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US , July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammunition — Atlanta’s fastest growing advertising agency offering brand and digital strategy, storytelling, campaign creative, media connections and more — has acquired Mad Hat Creative — a full-service video production studio.

Ammunition was advised by martinwolf, a global leader in mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on channel partners, MSPs, MSSPs, IT Services and VARs.

This strategic acquisition enables Ammunition to expand its comprehensive offerings, providing clients with truly end-to-end advertising solutions. Ammunition’s capabilities now include award-winning video production and post-production services alongside its existing creative development, media planning and buying, and robust technology development offerings.

“This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Ammunition, and the martinwolf team did an great job at helping to support and advise us during the transaction. We were confident in our decisions along the way with the martinwolf team by our side given their global reach and expertise in M&A,” said Jeremy Heilpern, founder and CEO of Ammunition.



About Ammunition:

Ammunition, founded in 2017, is a full-service advertising agency focused on supporting brands navigating long-term selling environments with complex paths to purchase among both B2B and B2C audiences. Their approach focuses on creating unique messaging architecture, creating personalized creatives through ongoing engagement and automation.

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Ammunition offers nearly unrivaled expertise for brands in need of robust digital experiences aimed at generating demand and driving sales for their organizations, and has built a knack supporting brands in verticals ranging from home and building products, medical device manufacturing, higher education, financial services, SaaS, insure tech, and more.

To learn more about Ammunition, visit ammunition.agency.

About Mad Hat Creative:

Founded in 2014 in Atlanta, Ga., Mad Hat Creative is a video and content production video offerning video production and post-production services alongside its existing creative development, media planning and buying, and robust technology development offerings.

With a recognized expertise in producing content across a broad range of industries and mediums, Mad Hat Creative stands as a notable force in the video production landscape. Mad Hat’s clients have relied on them for their outstanding ability to produce narrative and documentary style videos to animation and social videos on site or in studio. The Mad Hat team specializes in storytelling, production, and post-production. Mad Hat has stayed on the forefront of creating innovative, multi-genre content that provides clients with a unique opportunity to engage their audiences through dynamic video.

To learn more about Mad Hat Creative, visit www.madatl.com.

About martinwolf:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with an office in Cleveland, martinwolf is a leading M&A Advisory focused on middle market companies in the IT Services and Supply Chain, Managed Services, Security and Software sectors. Founded in 1997, martinwolf has a global database of more than 70,000 buyers and has completed more than 250 transactions in 25 countries.

martinwolf is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.martinwolf.com.

