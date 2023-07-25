EcoEngineers’ Carbon Consultant Chelsa Oren to Present at Southeast RNG Conference

Chelsa Oren, Carbon Consultant, EcoEngineers

Slated to Discuss Decarbonizing While Taking Advantage of the Carbon Markets

Chelsa Oren, carbon consultant at EcoEngineers, will present at the Southeast RNG Conference on October 4, at the Hilton Charlotte Airport Hotel, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Slated to discuss decarbonization while taking advantage of carbon credits, Oren will show attendees how to navigate the complexities of an ever-changing decarbonization regulatory framework to take advantage of the numerous federal and state programs offering subsidies, tax credits, and more.

Many companies looking for assistance to decarbonize their operations tap the expertise of EcoEngineers, a Des Moines, Iowa-based renewable energy consulting, auditing, and advisory firm.

“Companies come to us wanting to decarbonize their operations but just don’t know how to get started,” said Oren. “There are a number of moving pieces in the process. Everything is constantly changing, with new carbon markets emerging along with complex subsidies and tax credits to assist decarbonization.”

Oren will discuss the U.S. federal Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS), the California Low Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS), proposed standards for Oregon and Washington, the Canadian Federal Program, and the European market, which is just exploding. She will also touch on voluntary (non-governmental organized) carbon credit markets, which are expanding rapidly.

Oren’s presentation will cover key considerations of the various project types and how they intersect with regulated and voluntary carbon credit markets, and how renewable natural gas (RNG) projects manage the constantly changing landscape of carbon credit markets and pricing volatility.

RNG Directory is sponsoring the series of RNG Conferences. The Directory is bringing the one-day conference to the Southeast.

“Our conference, the second in a series of RNG conferences, focuses on creating regional awareness of local opportunities to profitably address climate change,” said Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of the RNG Directory.

About Shale Directories.

Founded in 2009, Shale Directories has become the #1 online directory for the oil and gas industry in the Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Permian shale plays. The company has produced over 60 conferences on Upstream, Midstream and Downstream subjects as well as Hydrogen Generation and Carbon Capture Sequestration. It recently produces its first and most successful Appalachian RNG Conference in Pittsburgh. It’s weekly newsletter, Facts & Rumors reaches over 5,000+ oil and gas professionals throughout the U.S.

About RNG Directory

RNG Directory is a joint venture of Shale Directories and H2-CCS Network. Launched in May of this year, it already has over 20 members and 1200+ subscribers to its newsletter, RNG Directory. Tom Gellrich, a globally recognized expert in oil, gas and chemical industries is the CEO and founder.