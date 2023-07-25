INOVUES and QEA Tech Join Forces to Address Building Envelope Energy Loss

INOVUES installers transforming double-glazed windows into triple-glazed in situ at a building in Oregon. INOVUES logo QEA Tech - a premier drone energy audit technology based in Canada.

Clean-Tech Partners Say Non-Invasive Energy Retrofits Could Save Hundreds of Millions of Tonnes of CO2 Annually

We are excited for this opportunity to help more building owners diagnose and minimize energy loss through the façade, which is responsible for a staggering amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.” — Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, the multi-award-winning developer of non-invasive energy retrofits for facades and windows, announces its strategic partnership with QEA Tech, a clean-tech innovator harnessing drone and AI technologies for building energy audits. This collaboration provides U.S. and Canadian building owners a new suite of cutting-edge, turnkey energy efficiency services with the highest ROI.

The partnership combines the advanced capabilities of both climate-techs, incorporating cutting-edge building envelope imaging analysis, energy modeling, expert evaluation of existing façade conditions, actionable retrofit recommendations, and invaluable assistance in navigating public and private rebate and incentive programs. What’s more, based on the latest estimates from the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice, QEA Tech and INOVUES say New York City alone could save nearly 20 million tonnes of emissions a year by upfitting building facades.

“We are excited for this opportunity to help more building owners diagnose and minimize energy loss through the façade, which is responsible for a staggering amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO.

INOVUES’ groundbreaking technology significantly enhances the thermal and acoustic performance of existing windows and glass facades without the need for costly and disruptive demolition and replacement. This provides up to 10X faster payback and higher ROI. The non-invasive retrofits offered by INOVUES can save building owners up to 40% in energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30%. Additionally, they provide up to 70% exterior noise abatement. The extent of these improvements depends on the specific INOVUES retrofit system and glass options chosen, ensuring a tailored approach to address each building's unique challenges and requirements.

QEA Tech — a premier drone energy audit technology based in Canada with projects globally — shares a mission to assist building owners in recovering up to 51% of energy loss through the building envelope. Leveraging drones equipped with infrared cameras and proprietary AI-powered software, QEA Tech performs comprehensive building envelope analysis, accurately identifying issues, quantifying energy losses, and calculating associated greenhouse gas emissions. The company then provides actionable retrofit recommendations to optimize energy efficiency.

According to Peyvand Melati, CEO of QEA Tech, "Our data-driven approach empowers building owners to quantify energy losses through their building envelope with the utmost precision. This enables them to make informed and targeted retrofit decisions that maximize return on investment."

INOVUES and QEA Tech initially crossed paths through Upward Labs (www.upward-labs.com), a startup growth accelerator and venture fund. The two companies were selected for Upward’s inaugural Net Zero Lab cohort in 2022 and count E8 Ventures (www.e8-ventures.com) among their early investors. Both are also proud members of the NYC Accelerator (www.accelerator.nyc), a program of the Mayor's Office of Climate and Environmental Justice.

For more information on INOVUES’ non-invasive window and façade retrofit technologies, please visit www.inovues.com. To learn more about drone and AI-enabled building energy audits and recommendations by QEA Tech, visit www.qeatech.com.

Hashtags: #PropTech #NetZero #EnergyEfficiency #EnergyRetrofit #FacadeRetrofit



ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies are engineered to integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of their buildings. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at www.inovues.com.



ABOUT QEA Tech:

QEA Tech conducts detailed building envelope energy audits using drones and thermography. The company’s proprietary AI-backed software analyzes thousands of thermal and high-resolution images for each building to pinpoint issues down to inches, quantify energy loss and GHG emissions from each envelope element, and provide payback and ROIs associated with retrofits. With QEA Tech, building owners can zero in on specific faults in the building envelope and make data driven decisions on targeted retrofits that save up to 51% of energy loss and maximize ROI. QEA Tech has completed over 500 building audits across North America, Europe, and Australia including commercial, residential, industrial, and healthcare facilities in the last four years. For more information, visit www.qeatech.com.