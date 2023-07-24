Bryan D. Sisson Writes a Powerful Autobiographical Tale of Survival and Solidarity
“Thoughtful, engaging, and both haunting and inspiring… a must-read non-fiction and self-help book.” — Christina Avina, Pacific Book ReviewCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time author Bryan D. Sisson promotes solidarity with brain-injured individuals while offering a personal journey of self-exposure and introspection through his passion for the written word in his self-help book, “Craniama: My Skull’s Remedy: An Ethnography in Survival.”
Accounting for his own experience as a survivor of brain injury himself, and inspired by the passing of his mother, Sisson realized the transformative power of words in helping others navigate the complexities of post-trauma changes. “Craniama” is an ethnographically valid exposition through which Sisson aspires to give hope to survivors as well as help family and friends better understand the inner thought processes of their beloved who have suffered.
Sisson’s experimental ethnography, influenced by his Masters in Applied Anthropology, offers a unique perspective on the human condition and struggles faced by those affected by traumatic brain injuries. “Craniama” takes readers on an extraordinary voyage, blending Sisson’s intellectual curiosity with his autobiographical narrative.
Creating an intimate bond between author and reader, walking together through the journey of recovery and healing, Sisson’s profound narrative will captivate readers from the first page to the last, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds. On a mission to incessantly share how to confront the truth of survival in the face of adversity, Sisson graced the recently concluded 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books held last April 22-23, 2023 at the University of Southern California. In partnership with Writers’ Branding, The Reading Glass Books conducted a book signing and author interview with Sisson for “Craniama.”
A must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, understanding, and resilience in the face of life-altering challenges, “Craniama: My Skull’s Remedy: An Ethnography in Survival” is available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers.
