Global Chess League changes the game with 2 billion eyeballs, becomes India's number 1 sports league export
Buffalo Soldiers was appointed to create a groundbreaking branding campaign for the inaugural season of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL).
Start-up creative agency, Buffalo Soldiers, delivers high-octane results leading the brand, social & digital marketing, creates unique fan experience
“The recognition of #TheBigMove campaign on Ads Of The World is a testament to the campaign's creative brilliance. Pfft, we took it, spun it, and turned it into a global sensation!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented triumph for the world of chess, the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL) has has etched its name in the annals of sports history, achieving a groundbreaking milestone of 2 billion digital eyeballs. This has propelled the league as the number one sports league in the world to originate from India. This historic feat solidifies chess as a formidable force in the world of competitive sports and establishes the GCL as a trailblazer in the digital age of sports entertainment. The league was played in Dubai from June 22-July 02, 2023 and FIDE's current number one player, Magnus Carlsen, has hailed it as "the way forward" in chess.
GCL is also making groundbreaking moves in the world of advertising with its #TheBigMove campaign. The campaign's immense impact has now gained recognition as a highlight on Ads Of The World, a leading platform showcasing exceptional creativity in advertising.
#TheBigMove campaign, conceptualized and created by the new-age full-service creative agency in India, Buffalo Soldiers, redefines chess and elevates the 1500-year-old game to new heights with the Global Chess League branding. The creative concept celebrates the profound influence of chess beyond the chessboard, emphasizing its role in various aspects of life, including sports, decision-making, and everyday challenges. The visually captivating rendition of the campaign features looming shadows of chess pieces, symbolizing the omnipresence of chess.
The GCL brand film's compelling narrative, coupled with the historic joint team format, aims to captivate audiences worldwide, igniting their passion for chess and celebrating the profound impact it has on our lives. This creative concept embodies the spirit of unity, strategy, and teamwork, driving home the message that chess is indeed the ultimate game of life. The brand film portrays the grand narrative of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL), where Grandmasters make history by putting the team before self, taking chess to uncharted territories.
The film was telecast across global broadcasting & OTT platforms including Jio Cinema, Eurosport, DAZN, Saudi Sports Channel, Shahid, StarTimes, Fox Sports and Kayo Sports, Verdens Gang, WELT, Sportklub, TAPDMV, The Gaming Channel, and S Sport.
By embracing cutting-edge technology and leveraging digital platforms, the GCL has successfully transformed chess into a compelling spectacle accessible to fans worldwide. The league garnered over 2 billion impressions across different digital channels, including all major social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. Around the time of the league finale on July 2, 2023, Twitter saw multiple keywords and hashtags trending around GCL for about a week.
“Through ingenious social media campaigns, captivating content, and interactive online experiences, Buffalo Soldiers has ensured that the Global Chess League consistently remains at the forefront of the digital landscape. This collaboration has led to an exponential surge in viewership, breaking barriers to entry for sports enthusiasts and novices alike, as chess's enduring allure reaches new corners of the world,” said Shiva Singh, head of Digital Marketing & Communication at Buffalo Soldiers.
In contrast with several other major leagues from India that were organized this year, the Global Chess League had a significantly broader traction digitally, with 10 times more mentions than the Premier Handball League and 6 times more mentions than Rupay Prime Volleyball league during their respective seasons.
Arnab Kundu, Co-Founder & Head of Delivery of Buffalo Soldiers, who was leading the project said: “The Global Chess League's unprecedented success is a testament to Buffalo Soldiers' dedication and creative brilliance in amplifying our sport's global presence. Together, we have made chess an inclusive and riveting spectacle for billions of fans."
“The recognition of #TheBigMove campaign on Ads Of The World is a testament to the campaign's creative brilliance and its ability to captivate audiences worldwide. As a premier branding agency in India, Pfft, we took it, spun it, and turned it into a global sensation that's leaving jaws on the floor! Seeing GCL mesmerize audiences worldwide is like a victory dance on a chessboard of awesomeness,” Kundu added.
Buffalo Soldiers were also responsible for the branding, social media management, website development and digital outreach of Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.
Sameer Pathak, CEO, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said: “To create that unique fan experience, we required a team that understands our ethos and builds our authentic brand voice from scratch. I have been working with the Buffalo Soldiers team for the past few years and feel that they are the right partners who can bring innovation and ideas at every stage.”
Chess has long been revered as a game of intellect, challenging players to think several moves ahead, just like in life. The creative rendition of #TheBigMove features shadows of chess pieces looming, symbolizing the omnipresence of chess in our daily endeavors. From sports to critical decision-making, the universal influence of chess becomes evident, inspiring viewers to be part of the game-changing Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.
“Chess, as the ultimate embodiment of strategic thinking and problem-solving, intertwines seamlessly with different athletic activities in #TheBigMove. This creative concept not only highlights the profound impact of chess but also beckons individuals from all walks of life to embrace the transformative power of this ancient game.,” says Rohit Prakash, Lead Creative Officer of Buffalo Soldiers.
GCL is the world's first and largest official franchise league of its kind, with chess players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format. It is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group, and FIDE. The league, whose season 1 is being held in Dubai, features male and female chess champions competing in the same team. Playing on the popular Rapid format, the league's joint male-female teams will have the rare distinction of being a unique multiplayer team in the world of professional sports. GCL is also the first ever Live televised chess event, offering fans a unique viewing experience.
