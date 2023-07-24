NDDPI Seeking Applications for US Senate Youth Program

BISMARCK, N.D., July 24, 2023 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has announced that the Department of Public Instruction is seeking applications for the 2024 U.S. Senate Youth Program (USSYP) through Oct. 22.

Two high school juniors or seniors from each of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) annually are selected for the program, which consists of a “Washington Week” event in March and provides a $10,000 college scholarship to selected delegates in the name of the U.S. Senate.

Delegate selection is based on the applicant’s outstanding abilities and demonstrated qualities of leadership in an elected or appointed student office for the entire school year. The primary purposes of the qualifying leadership position must be representation of a constituency and service to others. Applicants are scored and ranked by a state selection committee.

“This is an exciting opportunity for North Dakota students who are passionate about leadership and public service,” Baesler said. “During Washington Week, our state delegates will participate in comprehensive and interactive activities that are engaging and thought-provoking as they discuss some of the most pressing issues our country faces. This is invaluable exposure for them as they prepare to enter the next phases of their academic journeys.”

The North Dakota USSYP application process consists of completing a web-based form, preparing both a personal and persuasive essay, providing letters of support, and providing principal and parent signatures.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program was established in 1962 to offer a study and scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school students who are interested in public service careers.

Those with questions about the application process may call Jennifer Odell, the Department of Public Instruction’s communication officer and USSYP state coordinator, at 701-328-3216.