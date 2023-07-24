2023 PlayDrums.com “Drum Lesson with a Pro” Winners Announced

“The drum lesson with Ashlyn was absolutely amazing! I'm looking into getting some more lessons and new gear with my Long and McQuade gift card!” states Madison Gagnon, 18 (Airdrie, AB, Canada) International Drum Month

We are grateful to have these impressive drummers participate in this year’s International Drum Month ‘Drum Lesson with a Pro’ giveaway.” — Antoinette Follett, PMC Executive Director.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the month of May, the PlayDrums.com / Percussion Marketing Council (PMC) celebrated International Drum Month by hosting the annual "Drum Lesson with a Pro" giveaway on PlayDrums.com. The popular giveaway attracted hundreds of entries from players of all levels and ages, who entered to win a one-hour, online live lesson. This year’s participating artists included: Walfredo Reyes, Jr., Glen Sobel, Paul Leim, and Ashlyn Shanafelt. The master drummers also attracted entries by engaging with drummers through their social media channels during the celebration.

Four individuals, selected at random, each won a private Zoom video lesson with the master artist of their choice. Winners, aged 18 to 37, included Madison Gagnon of Airdrie, AB, Canada; Josh Sturm of Los Angeles, CA; Bryan Connolly of Philadelphia, PA; and Ashley Gudmundson of Clarksville, TN.

“The winning drummers each enjoyed an experience of a lifetime, during their private online class with a nationally recognized drummer,” explains PMC Executive Director Antoinette Follett.

In addition to the virtual Zoom lesson with a master drummer, PlayDrums.com awarded each winner $200 to spend on new gear or drum lessons at their local music store. The stores included Long and McQuade (Calgary, AB), Guitar Center (Los Angeles, CA), George’s Music (Berwyn, PA), and Fork’s Drum Closet (Nashville, TN).

Winner Madison Gagnon, of Airdrie, AB, Canada, shares, “I have been playing drums for about 5 years, and I am also a drum teacher, but for younger beginners. I've reached a point in my playing where I find it hard to continue growing and pushing forward, so I would like some pointers on how to proceed in my own drumming journey. The most recent drum song I was learning was Hysteria by Muse. I have also done some faster Blink 182 songs in the past that were even more challenging.”

“It’s important to the PMC that we assist retailers with tools to promote the giveaway and by awarding the winners gift cards we’re offering another incentive to bring customers into their store,” adds Follett.

The International Drum Month “Drum Lesson with a Pro” giveaway ran from mid-April through May 31st and was open to anyone 14 years of age and older who had been playing drums for more than one year. Master drummers also engaged in attracting entries via their social media channels throughout International Drum Month.

As the official trade association of the percussion industry, PlayDrums.com connects the activities of our members, drummers, and percussion community. PMC member engagement is essential to PMC’s goals of promoting interest and engagement in drumming and percussion through music education, as well as access to instruments and music-making opportunities. Visit PlayDrums.com to find out how your company and brand can partner with PMC and PlayDrums.com.