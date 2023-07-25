During the Covid Lockdown, Artist Designs a Sci-Fi Graphic Novel
Using a 3D app for illustration, and a custom iPad application for layout, Richard Hoeper creates a tale about humanities first voyage to the stars.INDIALANTIC, FLORIDA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Book: An archaeological discovery is made three thousand years in the future.
At that time the Research Director at the Orion Archaeological Institute has released an announcement:
“Recently, our archeological efforts found ancient data artifacts. The artifacts are over 3000 galactic units old and will rewrite the history of our exodus to the stars. They were discovered in ruins on a small satellite orbiting a red planet 54 light years away. There are two sets of discs. One set, written by an alien anthropologist, describes the early civilization of our forbearers’ star system. The other set, translated from media of that time, describes the development of our first interstellar ships. Today we are releasing the initial image translations and recordings from this discovery.”
From the field notes of the alien anthropologist:
Third Planet: Inhabited
Discovered: 3,560 Gal Units (Currently, 4,638)
One Intelligent Species
Biped Motion
Local Time in Rotation Units, Orbit Units
Satellite Survey Abstract of Primitives’ Culture:
Stone Age Nomadic to Bronze Age Agrarian Social Structures, beginning iron age, primitive violence typical of newly developing sentient species, signs of recent rapid intelligence growth (possible mutated intelligence gene), primary observation is destructive primitive emotions are conflicting with newly developing social structures.
Never have we encountered a species at this stage of development, an infant civilization in progress. I would like to visit the surface for closer observation, but this has not yet been cleared with the home system.
We have released a series of small innocuous drones on the planet - disguised as local flying creatures - to record the primitives in various places around the planet. These drones will transmit to satellites which in turn will send data to this lab for research and correlation. With the ban on travel to the planet, this will suffice for our research efforts now. It is hoped that I will be allowed to touch the surface.
About the Author:
Richard Hoeper is an IT Professional with a broad range of old and new media skills, developing interactive projects for various platforms and industry genres. Art School trained, his career began in the fine arts. When personal computers came out with color monitors, he crossed over to the screen as a canvas, developing multimedia and 3D projects for various companies. Then the open internet began, and artistic and programming skills became a good fit for online projects, using new website driven languages. This was followed by internet growth, and its absorption of multimedia opening a new path, as a team member, helping the development of complex websites.
A thread of creativity for this book began in 1995 when animating a sci-fi website. A short story and 3D concept illustrations laying out the theme for this book were developed throughout the new century. With covid lock-down, and lots of time inside, all the previous prep work was compiled and expanded into the Dimensional Parser Chronicles graphic novel. Depending on complexity, each page’s illustrations, text and layout took a week or two to create and process. The result of all this work and time has been the publication this year of the novel.
Title: Dimensional Parser Chronicles
Author: Richard H. Hoeper
Publisher: Pirate’s Moon, Inc.
Format: EPUB
Release Date: May 2023
ISBN Apple iBooks: 979-8-9881863-0-4
ISBN Amazon Kindle: 979-8-9881863-2-8
Contact us for a review copy.
www.piratesmoon.com
Richard Hoeper
Pirate's Moon Inc
+1 321-506-5202
info@piratesmoon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn