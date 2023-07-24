Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market to Exhibit Highest Revenue of US$ 2,634.8 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eyeglass lens grinding equipment market is witnessing a rise in revenue from US$ 1,564.90 million in 2022 to US$ 2,534.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
In recent years, there has been an increase in demand for the grinding machinery used in the manufacture of eyeglasses. The popularity of corrective eye surgery and the fact that more people are now choosing to wear glasses are two factors contributing to the rise of the eyeglass lend grid equipment market.
The availability of high-quality eyeglasses is another factor that significantly influences the demand for this kind of gear. As more individuals become aware of how important having good vision is, they search for convenient ways to receive the best prescriptions without having to deal with a lot of difficulty or discomfort. There is bound to be something that suits individual demands among the several varieties of eyeglass lens-grinding equipment now on the market. More consumers are looking for custom eyewear that meets their specific vision needs, fashion choices, and lifestyle goals. This pattern has increased the demand for personalized eyeglass lenses, which has increased the need for specialist grinding machinery.
As the population ages, more and more people are at risk for visual issues, including issues with eyeglass lenses. In lieu of surgery, many older people choose to have their eyeglasses repaired or changed using grinding equipment because it is a quicker and less expensive option. The desire for specialized solutions is increasing, which is a significant trend being observed in the worldwide eyeglass lens grinding equipment market.
Automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger is Gaining Popularity Among Users
Automatic eyeglass lens edgers are likely to generate a revenue share of US$ 933.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the eyeglass lens grinding equipment market. This expansion is due to the widespread use of automatic lens edging technology, which provides accurate and effective grinding of eyeglass lenses.
Automatic eyeglass lens edgers are quite popular for a few reasons. They are quick and simple to use, and professionals don't require any additional equipment or training. In addition, they work well, helping to swiftly and simply correct vision. According to the study, 21% of optometrists presently provide their patients with this service. This figure is likely to increase as more individuals learn about the advantages of eyeglass lens edging.
Optical Shop to Attain 31.7% of Revenue Share
The optical shop segment is likely to grow significantly in the eyeglass lens grinding equipment market. In 2022, the segment generated 30% of the market revenue share, and it is anticipated to increase to 31.7% by 2030. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 6.1%. The younger generation's preference for optical stores is a major factor in this increase. The younger population's growing fashion consciousness and desire for stylish eyeglasses are further boosting the optical shop segment.
Asia Pacific to Capture About 43% of Sales in the Market
The Asia Pacific region is likely to continue to dominate the eyeglass lens grinding equipment market. The region held over 41% of the global market share in 2022 and will account for more than 43% of market revenue by 2030. This is due to the substantial presence of equipment makers and a sizable consumer base. It was also noted that the majority of the region's players, particularly Chinese manufacturers, export a sizeable portion of their goods outside of China, particularly to nations in Europe and the Asia Pacific.
In fact, China and India produce grinding gear from more than 23 distinct businesses. Whereas, over 70% of the regional market share is held by the top 10 manufacturers in the Asia Pacific eyeglass lens grinding equipment market.
Many people in the Asia Pacific region require glasses and are ready to pay for expensive equipment. The rising popularity of contact lenses is a significant development that is having an impact on this market. The demand for grinding machines will increase as more people switch to wearing contact lenses, which will help the Asia Pacific region keep its position as the market's top supplier of eyeglass grinding machinery.
Top 10 Players Attain 40% of Revenue Share in the Highly Competitive Market
According to Astute Analytica's research, the top 10 companies account for more than 40% of the global market share for eyeglass grinding equipment. 20.07 million units of eyeglass grinding equipment were produced worldwide in 2021, a significant increase over the previous five years.
According to the competitive analysis of the eyeglass lens grinding equipment market, the major companies are concentrating on raising the quality of their products and their output in order to stay one step ahead of their rivals. As a result, there has been an increase in R&D spending and production capacity. The major players are also concentrating more on meeting the need for personalized lenses.
Lits of Key Players
• Leneau Technology Group
• Nidek
• Essilor Instruments
• Huvitz Co ltd
• Topcon Corporation
• MEI Systems
• Dia Optical
• Fuji Gankyo Kikai
• Supore
• Visslo
• Nanjing Laite Optical
• Ningbo FLO Optical
• Shanghai Yanke Instrument
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global eyeglass lens grinding equipment market segmentation focuses on Type, End Users, and Region.
By Type
• Manual Eyeglass Lens Edger
o Trip Holes Mold Lens Driller
o Wheel Hand Mill Optical Grinder
o Handheld Optical Processing Lens Edger
o Others
• Automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger
o Multifunctional Patternless Lens Edger
o Auto 3D Lens Edger
o Others
• Semi-automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger
By End Users
• Optical Manufacturers Independent Lab
• Independent Lab
• Optical Shop
• Eye Hospital
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
