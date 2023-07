Public Safety LTE & 5G Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 1,26,570.5 Million By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global public safety LTE & 5G market revenue was US$ 21,102.5 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass the market size of US$ 1,26,570.5 million by 2031, growing at a 23.04% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/public-safety-lte-5g-market The desire for improved communication technologies in emergency services has caused the Public Safety LTE & 5G market to expand quickly in recent years. Mission-critical public safety applications require new capabilities that 5G technology has brought forth, such as ultra-fast data speeds, reduced latency, and expanded capacity.As countries continue to modernize their current network infrastructure to improve communication speeds and offer better overall connection to their residents and services, LTE & 5G networks are being embraced in emerging countries at a rapid rate. For instance, the sale of telecom products and services in Southeast Asia and Australia generated over 750 million dollars in income for the Swedish provider of telecom equipment and services at Ericsson in 2020. 2019 had a 21% increase over the prior year in this statistic.By the end of 2022, yearly investments in public safety LTE and 5G infrastructure will be close to US$ 1.6 billion, driven by the expansion of both new dedicated, hybrid government-commercial, and secure MVNO/MOCN networks as well as brand-new build-outs. This market will be supported by a quickly growing ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices.Governments and private businesses in emerging countries are eager to expand the nation's networking infrastructure and are investing more money in the LTE and 5G markets. The use of advanced communication technologies is growing due to the formation of fast response teams at hospitals and community emergency response programs. This is also driving up demand for strong, dependable, and dedicated networks throughout the region for crime control, medical safety, and other uses, which is ultimately driving up the adoption of public Safety LTE & 5G networks throughout the region. Smart cities are also emerging in developing regions, including the Asia Pacific.Network Infrastructure Attained US$ 8,136 Million RevenueThe network infrastructure segment generated about $8,136 million in sales in 2022. In order to build and maintain reliable communication networks for public safety applications, network infrastructure is essential. The demand for network infrastructure has increased as public safety organizations around the world implement LTE and 5G technologies at an increasing rate. Governments and organizations are making significant investments in modernizing and extending their network infrastructure to guarantee dependable and seamless communication in times of crisis. As a result, the network infrastructure segment will maintain its market leadership during the forecast period.LTE Technology Generation to Generate a Share of More Than 60%The LTE market produced significant revenue in 2022 of about US$ 13,930.4 million. The high adoption of this category by significant public safety organizations and the subsequent expansion of this market are both largely attributed to its thriving ecosystem, performance measures, and spectrum flexibility.Asia Pacific to Capture a Revenue Share of Over 36% in the Global Public Safety LTE & 5G MarketThe Asia Pacific region generated the highest revenue in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute more than US$ 409,800 million to the global market during the forecast period, or more than 36% of the overall market value. The region is seeing major investments in cutting-edge communication technologies due to its rapid economic expansion, growing urbanization, and growing public safety concerns.The expansion and market dominance of this sector has been aided by growing endeavors by major telecom carriers to invest in and implement cutting-edge technologies to ensure smooth connections for public safety. For example, Nokia introduced two new network core platforms in May 2023 that scaled down its 5G-focused communication service provider (CSP) core product for the vital public safety and power utility verticals.The public safety infrastructure in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India is actively being upgraded by the governments of these nations. The Chinese government places high importance on encouraging the building of new infrastructure as part of its overall national policy. A statewide 5G rollout began in 2019 with the official issuance of commercial 5G licenses by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ('MIIT'). Nearly a year later, the MIIT presented more plans to quicken the speed of 5G development and enhance the technologies' capacity to promote innovation. According to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), by 2025, the total amount invested in 5G infrastructure projects might be RMB 1.2 trillion (more than $170 billion).๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/public-safety-lte-5g-market Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the global public safety LTE & 5G market include Cisco Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, Dell Technologies, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Enensys Technologies, etc. In order to develop and test public safety solutions and increase their market share, these businesses are consistently investing in strategic alliances with local telecom firms and governmental bodies.Leading Playersโ€ข Abside Networks, Incโ€ข Cisco Systems, Incโ€ข AccelerComm Ltdโ€ข Accelleran NVโ€ข BAE Systems.โ€ข BEC Technologiesโ€ข Celenoโ€ข Dell Technologiesโ€ข HCL Technologiesโ€ข IBM Corporationโ€ข A10 Networks, Incโ€ข Ace Technologies Corp.โ€ข ADVA Optical Networkingโ€ข BandwidthXโ€ข Blackberryโ€ข Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc.โ€ข Dell Technologiesโ€ข Enensys Technologiesโ€ข GALTRONICSโ€ข General Electricโ€ข Other Prominent PlayersSegmentation OutlineThe global public safety LTE & 5G market segmentation focuses on Component, Technology Generation, Application, and Region.By Componentโ€ข Network Infrastructureโ€ข RAN (Radio Access Network)๏‚ง Base Station (eNB/gNB) Cell Sizes๏‚ง Macrocellso Small cellsโ€ข RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB)๏‚ง Fixed Base Stationsโ€ข Deployable Base Stations๏‚ง NIB (Network-in-a-Box)๏‚ง Vehicular COWs (Cells-on-Wheels)๏‚ง Aerial Cell Sites๏‚ง Maritime Platforms๏‚ง Mobile Coreโ€ข Backhaul & Transport๏‚ง Fiber & Wireline๏‚ง Microwaveo Satelliteโ€ข Terminal Equipmento Smartphones & Hand portable Terminalso Mobile & Vehicular Routerso Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)o Tablets & Notebook PCso Smart Wearableso IoT Modules, Dongleso Othersโ€ข Systems Integration & Management Toolso Network Integration & Testingo Device Management & User Serviceso Managed Services, Operations & Maintenanceo Cybersecurityโ€ข Serviceso Dedicated & Hybrid Commercial-Private Networkso Secure MVNO Networkso Commercial Mobile NetworksBy Technology Generationโ€ข LTEo Infrastructureo Terminal Equipmento Servicesโ€ข 5G NRo Infrastructureo Terminal Equipmento ServicesBy Applicationโ€ข Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communicationsโ€ข Real-Time Video Transmissionโ€ข Messagingโ€ข File Transfer & Presence Servicesโ€ข Mobile Office & Field Applicationsโ€ข Location Services & Mappingโ€ข Situational Awarenessโ€ข Command & Controlโ€ข AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)By Regionโ€ข North Americao USo Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europeo Polando Russiao Rest of Eastern Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Australia & New Zealando ASEANo South Koreao Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Latin Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin Americaโ€ข Middle East & Africao UAEo Saudi Arabiao Rest of Middle East & Africa๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/public-safety-lte-5g-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.