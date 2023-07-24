Mobile Water Treatment Market to Exhibit a Revenue of US$ 3,663.8 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile water treatment market attained a valuation of US$ US$ 1,682.3 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,663.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
As the worldwide water shortage situation and environmental regulations worsen, the market for mobile water treatment has enormous potential. Population expansion, urbanization, and industrialization are major market drivers that increase wastewater production and the demand for treatment options.
People who favor waste-reduction methods that are friendly to the environment are becoming more prevalent as urbanization grows. Additionally, the market's growth rate is rising by the growing population. As a result, a significant rise in demand for on-site mobile water treatment services and goods.
The growth rate of the mobile water treatment market is growing increase in the environmental initiatives planned and put into action by governments around the world. For instance, U.S. lawmakers suggested starting a program in September 2021 that supported US$ 750 million in subsidies for water-recycling projects in the 17 Western U.S. states until 2027. Plants for decentralized water reuse are one of the most common ways to cut waste. Such programs encourage market expansion.
Governments all over the world have made major financial investments in enhancing their water infrastructure because they understand how important water treatment and management are. For instance, between 2014 and 2020, the European Union plans to invest €43 billion in water infrastructure projects. The Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act offers up to US$ 5 billion in federal credit assistance for water infrastructure projects in the water treatment market. The United States government has also committed monies to help water infrastructure projects.
Due to the rising need for clean water and growing recognition of the value of water conservation, the global market for mobile water treatment systems is likely to experience considerable expansion in the upcoming years. Global wastewater production reached 300 billion cubic meters in 2022. By 2031, this amount is projected to rise by 24% to 372 billion cubic meters.
Filtration Mobile Water Treatment Generated 34.3% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the filtration mobile water treatment segment attained the largest share, accounting for 34.3% of the overall market. The extensive use of filtration technology across sectors and the demand for dependable and effective water purification solutions can be credited with the significant market share of the filtration segment. Mobile filtration-based machines offer a flexible and efficient method of water treatment and are widely utilized in industrial processes, disaster response, and remote region activities.
Mobile Water Treatment is Majorly Adopt for Emergency Rental
In 2022, the emergency rental segment accounted for 52.4% of the global market revenue share. According to projections, this market sector will remain dominant. The increased frequency of natural catastrophes, the demand for quick reaction and relief activities, and the temporary water treatment needs in many industries can all be contributed to the large market share of the emergency rental category. Emergency rental services are a well-liked option for organizations and communities in need of mobile water treatment solutions right away due to the flexibility and convenience they provide.
Asia Pacific to Attain a Revenue Share of 10% in the Global Mobile Water Treatment Market
With an expected growth rate of more than 10% during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market for mobile water treatment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. This is a result of the expanding manufacturing and industrial sectors and the quickening pace of urbanization in countries like South Korea, China, Japan, and India.
The rise of the mobile water treatment market in this region is due to elements like the enormous populations in China and India, the rising awareness of water pollution, and the accessibility of reasonable financing alternatives. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) found that 1.5 billion people in rural areas and 0.6 billion people in urban areas lacked access to adequate water supplies and sanitary facilities, respectively, in its Asian Water Development Outlook 2020 report. Additionally, 27 of the 49 ADB members from the region are dealing with serious water quality problems.
Furthermore, massive investments in research and technology will likely help China's economy grow in the years to come. Sanitation and water supply are priorities in China. India is concentrating on chemical-induced water body contamination. Similarly to this, many countries are making significant modifications to their regions to address the myriad problems with wastewater. In addition, it is anticipated that problems, including water contamination and pollution, will boost demand for the region's mobile water treatment market.
Top 5 Players to Attain 30% of Market Revenue Share
The top five players in the market, including SUEZ Water, Veolia Water Technologies, Ecolutia, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Aquatech International Corporation, hold approximately 30% of the market share. The players in this market are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to stay competitive.
Prominent Competitors
• Veolia Water Technologies
• Calgon Carbon Corporation
• Evoqua Water Technologies
• SUEZ Water
• Pall Water Processing
• MPW
• Degremont
• Ramky Enviro Engineers
• Ecolutia
• Organo Corporation
• Aquatech International Corporation
• Orenco Systems, Inc.
• Scinor Water America, L.L.C.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global mobile water treatment market segmentation focuses on Type, Service, Application, End-users, and Region.
By Type
• Resin
• Membrane
• Filtration
• Others
By Service
• Long-Term Contract
• Emergency Rental
• Temporary Hire
By Application
• Clarification
• Chemical Softening
• Filtration
• Reverse Osmosis
• Ion Exchange
• Others
By End Users
• Municipal
• Construction
• Chemical
• Agriculture
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
