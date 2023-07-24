DNR Virtual Public Meeting for Supreme Beef, LLC Nutrient Management Plan

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 10:00 am to gather public comment on the Supreme Beef, LLC Nutrient Management Plan (NMP). The facility is located at 15869 Glider Road; Monona, Iowa in Giard Township in Clayton County. To request an electronic copy of the NMP, contact Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov.

Per the administrative rules, comments should be limited to the following topics: 1) that the NMP was submitted according to procedures required by the DNR and 2) that the NMP complies with the provisions of 567 Iowa Administrative Code 65.

To register for the virtual meeting and obtain the virtual meeting instructions, please email or call Kelli Book at Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov or (515) 210-3408 with your name and email address by 4:30 pm on Monday, August 7, 2023. Please also state if you will be making a comment during the meeting.

In addition to the public meeting, you may submit written comments to Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov by 4:30 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023.