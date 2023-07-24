Exploring the Global Coreless Holding Furnaces Market: Growth Drivers and Key Trends from 2022 to 2030

Market Data Library

Global Coreless Holding Furnaces Market set to grow at 5.5% CAGR (2022-2030). Driven by demand in automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coreless holding furnaces are a type of furnace that uses induction heating to heat metal. The furnace consists of a coil that is placed below the metal, and when an electric current is passed through the coil, it creates an electromagnetic field that heats the metal. Coreless holding furnaces are used in a variety of industries, including the metalworking, aerospace, and automotive industries.

According to the Market Data Library, the Global Coreless Holding Furnaces Market is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period from 2022 to 2030. The market's expansion can be attributed to the rising demand for non-ferrous metals and alloys in key sectors such as the automotive and aerospace industries, as well as the growing requisition for metal products within the construction and infrastructure domains.

Key Drivers of the Market:

The growth of the coreless holding furnaces market is being driven by a number of factors, including:

The increasing demand for non-ferrous metals and alloys in the automotive and aerospace industries.

The growing demand for metal products in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

The increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing processes.

The rising environmental concerns related to the use of traditional furnaces.

Key Challenges of the Market:

The coreless holding furnaces market faces a number of challenges, including:

The high cost of the furnaces.

The complex installation process.

The need for skilled operators.

The limited availability of vendors.

Segmentation of the Market

The coreless holding furnaces market is segmented by type, capacity, application, and region.

By Type

The market is segmented into:

Channel holding furnaces

Coreless holding furnaces

By Capacity

The market is segmented into:

<10 tons

10-30 tons

30-50 tons

50 tons

By Application

The market is segmented into:

Non-ferrous industry

Metal industry

Other

By Region

The market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players

Some of the key players in the coreless holding furnaces market include:

Inductotherm Corporation

A.P.E. Technology Inc.

HTS Thermal Solutions

Ipsen

Seco/Warwick

SMS Group

Thermal Dynamics

Tenova Group

Werner

The Future of the Market

The coreless holding furnaces market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for non-ferrous metals and alloys in the automotive and aerospace industries, and the growing demand for metal products in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

The market is also expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing processes. Automation can help to improve the efficiency and productivity of coreless holding furnaces, which will lead to increased demand for these furnaces.

However, the market also faces some challenges, such as the high cost of the furnaces and the complex installation process. These challenges will need to be addressed in order for the market to reach its full potential.

