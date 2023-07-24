Submit Release
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 First Half Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) reported financial results for the 2023 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

2023 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income increased 26.1% to a record $10.0 million
  • Earnings were $1.23 per diluted share compared to $1.35 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.4% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 40.1% to a record $13.3 million
  • Net interest margin improved by 39 basis points to 4.30%, compared to 3.91%, and reflects five consecutive quarters of a net interest margin above 4%
  • Total loans were a record $1.41 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Total deposits were a record $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Uninsured deposits to total assets were approximately 20%, and approximately 25% of total deposits at June 30, 2023
  • Return on average assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.21%
  • Return on average equity was 9.64%, compared to 11.49%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 11.92%, compared to 13.03%
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.74%, compared to 0.89%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.49%
  • Equity to assets increased to 11.26% from 9.91%

"I'm proud to report that Middlefield achieved record second-quarter and year-to-date results, including net income, assets, loans, and deposits. These results are especially encouraging as we successfully navigate the rapid rise in interest rates over the past 12 months, significant competition for deposits, and an increasingly fluid business environment. Our ability to withstand these macro-level headwinds is reflected in our strong balance sheet, robust asset quality, and diverse core deposit base, as well as the benefits and added scale of the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Most importantly, our success through the first six months of 2023 is a direct result of the dedication and expertise of our team members and the value we provide our local communities," stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

"As we look towards the second half of 2023, we expect higher rates and competition for deposits will increase our cost of funds in the coming quarters. Despite these trends, we believe our compelling net interest margin and larger loan portfolio will support strong levels of interest income throughout the remainder of the year. Middlefield's strong balance sheet and highly profitable financial model provides us with the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities for organic growth, embrace new technologies, and expand our team with top talent. We understand the importance of maintaining a prudent focus on asset quality and managing expenses, and we are committed to upholding these principles as we navigate the evolving landscape," concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2023 first half increased 44.1% to $33.9 million, compared to $23.5 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 4.30%, compared to 3.91% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter increased 44.3% to $17.4 million, compared to $12.0 million for the 2022 second quarter. Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter benefited from a one-time $539,000 purchase accounting adjustment for loan valuations associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The net interest margin for the 2023 second quarter was 4.34%, compared to 4.02% for the same period of 2022.

Pre-tax income during last year's first half and second quarter benefited from $1.2 million and $580,000, respectively, of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

For the 2023 first half, noninterest income was $3.3 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 second quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year.

For the 2023 first half, noninterest expense was $23.8 million, compared to $16.8 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2023 second quarter were $12.1 million from $8.5 million for the 2022 second quarter. Higher second-quarter and first-half expenses were primarily associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The Company's efficiency ratio for the 2023 first half was 62.73%, compared to 62.17% for the same period last year, and for the 2023 second quarter was 61.27%, compared to 61.83% for last year's second quarter.

Net income for the 2023 first half ended June 30, 2023, was $10.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $5.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $13.3 million, an increase of 40.1% from $9.5 million last year. Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was a quarterly record of $6.9 million, an increase of 41.3% from $4.9 million last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2023, increased 35.4% to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.29 billion at June 30, 2022. Net loans at June 30, 2023, increased 44.2% to $1.39 billion, compared to $963.4 million at June 30, 2022. The 44.2% increase in net loans was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2022. The 24.8% increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. At June 30, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $53.5 million, compared to $5.0 million at June 30, 2022. The investment portfolio was $167.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared with $172.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our legacy of maintaining a robust balance sheet continues to produce strong financial results while elevating our position as a trusted and stable financial institution. We ended the quarter with $59.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $167.2 million in investment securities, and $582.9 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank. In addition, we maintain a modest level of unrealized losses on all securities, which was 10.5% of total capital at June 30, 2023. We believe we have ample liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while supporting our growth and capital allocation strategies."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2023:

CRE Category   Balance
(in thousands)		   Percent of CRE
Portfolio		   Percent of Loan
Portfolio
Shopping Plazas   $ 80,690     12.8%   5.7%
Office Space   $ 73,230     11.6%   5.2%
Multi-Family   $ 58,579     9.3%   4.2%
Self-Storage   $ 58,234     9.2%   4.1%
Senior Living   $ 40,318     6.4%   2.9%
Hospitality   $ 33,701     5.3%   2.4%
Other   $ 287,592     45.5%   20.4%
Total CRE   $ 632,344     100.0%   44.9%
                 

Middlefield's commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.2% of the Company's total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 53% and an average loan of $1.2 million. In addition, Middlefield's office exposure was within Ohio, with approximately 96% of the Company's office portfolio in suburban markets.

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $197.2 million compared to $128.2 million at June 30, 2022. The 53.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023, was $24.38 compared to $22.07 at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $153.9 million, compared to $111.9 million at June 30, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $19.02 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.26 at June 30, 2022.

Through the 2023 first half, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.40 per share, a 17.6% increase from $0.34 per share for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 11.26%, compared to 9.91% at June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality
For the 2023 first half and second quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.3 million and $814,000, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year.

Net charge-offs were $111,000 or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 second quarter, compared to net recoveries of $58,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2022. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $103,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $208,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, were $7.1 million, compared to $4.7 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023, were $12.9 million, compared to $11.5 million at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023, stood at $20.6 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.6 million, or 1.49% of total loans at June 30, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.75 billion at June 30, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,
 		    June 30,
Balance Sheets (period end)   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 49,422     $ 59,609     $ 51,404     $ 119,777     $ 60,114  
Federal funds sold   9,654       7,048       2,405       8,800       19,039  
Cash and cash equivalents   59,076       66,657       53,809       128,577       79,153  
Equity securities, at fair value   711       777       915       972       779  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   167,209       169,605       164,967       162,064       171,958  
Loans held for sale   171       104       -       -       -  
Loans:                            
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner occupied   187,919       185,661       191,748       120,912       120,771  
Non-owner occupied   385,846       400,314       380,580       285,419       288,334  
Multifamily   58,579       63,892       58,251       38,063       29,152  
Residential real estate   312,196       306,179       296,308       247,612       246,453  
Commercial and industrial   209,349       195,024       195,602       146,987       137,398  
Home equity lines of credit   126,894       126,555       128,065       114,344       111,730  
Construction and other   118,851       97,406       94,199       33,748       35,988  
Consumer installment   9,801       7,816       8,119       8,110       8,171  
Total loans   1,409,435       1,382,847       1,352,872       995,195       977,997  
Less allowance for credit losses   20,591       20,162       14,438       14,532       14,550  
Net loans   1,388,844       1,362,685       1,338,434       980,663       963,447  
Premises and equipment, net   21,629       21,775       21,961       16,215       17,030  
Goodwill   36,197       31,735       31,735       15,071       15,071  
Core deposit intangibles   7,171       7,436       7,701       1,171       1,249  
Bank-owned life insurance   34,235       34,015       33,811       17,382       17,274  
Other real estate owned   5,792       5,792       5,821       6,792       6,792  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   30,472       27,258       28,528       22,104       20,624  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,751,507     $ 1,727,839     $ 1,687,682     $ 1,351,011     $ 1,293,377  
                             
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,
 		    June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 441,102     $ 474,977     $ 503,907     $ 383,675     $ 379,872  
Interest-bearing demand   229,633       196,086       164,677       160,112       154,788  
Money market   241,537       221,723       187,498       162,052       185,494  
Savings   231,508       287,859       307,917       247,466       252,179  
Time   287,861       244,962       238,020       177,182       174,833  
Total deposits   1,431,641       1,425,607       1,402,019       1,130,487       1,147,166  
Short-term borrowings   100,000       85,000       65,000       80,000       -  
Other borrowings   11,961       12,010       12,059       12,107       12,910  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   10,678       10,057       10,913       5,562       5,081  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,554,280       1,532,674       1,489,991       1,228,156       1,165,157  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,924,245 shares issued, 8,088,793 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023   161,211       161,248       161,029       87,640       87,562  
Retained earnings   96,500       93,024       94,154       93,166       89,900  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (20,630 )     (19,253 )     (22,144 )     (25,080 )     (17,591 )
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of June 30, 2023   (39,854 )     (39,854 )     (35,348 )     (32,871 )     (31,651 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   197,227       195,165       197,691       122,855       128,220  
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,751,507     $ 1,727,839     $ 1,687,682     $ 1,351,011     $ 1,293,377  
                             


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     30-Jun     30-Jun
Statements of Income   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     2023     2022
                                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 20,762     $ 18,275     $ 14,368     $ 11,892     $ 11,268     $ 39,037     $ 22,253  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions   369       250       240       134       74       620       98  
Federal funds sold   158       253       119       51       46       411       49  
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable interest   479       458       477       449       442       937       885  
Tax-exempt interest   978       980       986       982       955       1,958       1,739  
Dividends on stock   91       88       68       59       33       179       57  
Total interest and dividend income   22,837       20,304       16,258       13,567       12,818       43,142       25,081  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits   3,851       2,990       1,771       812       709       6,841       1,435  
Short-term borrowings   1,462       653       263       44       -       2,114       -  
Other borrowings   170       155       142       112       81       326       150  
Total interest expense   5,483       3,798       2,176       968       790       9,281       1,585  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME   17,354       16,506       14,082       12,599       12,028       33,861       23,496  
                                         
Provision for credit losses   814       507       -       -       -       1,321       -  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   16,540       15,999       14,082       12,599       12,028       32,540       23,496  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   940       987       976       1,004       956       1,926       1,870  
Loss on equity securities   (67 )     (138 )     (77 )     (57 )     (72 )     (205 )     (39 )
Gain on other real estate owned   -       2       -       -       -       2       -  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   220       200       137       108       108       420       214  
Gain on sale of loans   6       23       (4 )     7       18       29       21  
Revenue from investment services   174       186       147       233       153       359       294  
Gross rental income   77       102       951       -       -       179       -  
Other income   242       318       284       251       220       560       426  
Total noninterest income   1,592       1,680       2,414       1,546       1,383       3,270       2,786  
                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   6,019       5,852       4,886       4,491       3,785       11,871       8,171  
Occupancy expense   659       696       487       458       583       1,355       1,088  
Equipment expense   354       317       252       233       274       672       589  
Data processing costs   1,137       1,070       1,050       985       822       2,207       1,665  
Ohio state franchise tax   398       385       279       293       292       783       585  
Federal deposit insurance expense   249       120       105       84       90       369       140  
Professional fees   550       538       382       280       383       1,088       838  
Other real estate owned writedowns   -       -       1,000       -       200       -       214  
Advertising expense   415       486       308       268       229       901       457  
Software amortization expense   23       26       28       27       40       49       88  
Core deposit intangible amortization   265       265       140       78       77       529       154  
Gross other real estate owned expenses   63       132       692       1       6       195       -  
Merger-related costs   206       245       1,413       390       579       449       579  
Other expense   1,716       1,661       1,321       1,298       1,175       3,378       2,233  
Total noninterest expense   12,054       11,793       12,343       8,886       8,535       23,846       16,801  
                                         
Income before income taxes   6,078       5,886       4,153       5,259       4,876       11,964       9,481  
Income taxes   986       989       651       1,010       787       1,975       1,559  
                                         
NET INCOME $ 5,092     $ 4,897     $ 3,502     $ 4,249     $ 4,089     $ 9,989     $ 7,922  
                                         
PTPP (1) $ 6,892     $ 6,393     $ 4,153     $ 5,259     $ 4,876     $ 13,285     $ 9,481  
                                         
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for credit losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
                                         
                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     2023     2022
Per common share data                                        
Net income per common share - basic $ 0.63     $ 0.60     $ 0.53     $ 0.73     $ 0.70     $ 1.23     $ 1.35  
Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.63     $ 0.60     $ 0.53     $ 0.73     $ 0.70     $ 1.23     $ 1.35  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.30     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.40     $ 0.34  
Book value per share (period end) $ 24.38     $ 24.13     $ 23.98     $ 21.30     $ 22.07     $ 24.38     $ 22.07  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.02     $ 19.29     $ 19.19     $ 18.48     $ 19.26     $ 19.02     $ 19.26  
Dividends declared $ 1,619     $ 1,605     $ 2,514     $ 983     $ 993     $ 3,223     $ 1,993  
Dividend yield   2.99%       2.89%       4.34%       2.49%       2.71%       3.01%       2.72%  
Dividend payout ratio   31.79%       32.78%       71.79%       23.13%       24.28%       32.27%       25.16%  
Average shares outstanding - basic   8,088,793       8,138,771       6,593,616       5,792,773       5,851,422       8,113,645       5,865,147  
Average shares outstanding - diluted   8,101,984       8,152,629       6,610,907       5,805,799       5,860,098       8,126,836       5,873,823  
Period ending shares outstanding   8,088,793       8,088,793       8,245,235       5,767,803       5,810,351       8,088,793       5,810,351  
                                         
Selected ratios                                        
Return on average assets   1.17%       1.16%       0.97%       1.32%       1.25%       1.16%       1.21%  
Return on average equity   9.54%       10.19%       9.35%       12.94%       12.30%       9.64%       11.49%  
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)   11.76%       12.77%       11.13%       14.79%       14.02%       11.92%       13.03%  
Efficiency (1)   61.27%       62.44%       72.75%       61.07%       61.83%       62.73%       62.17%  
Equity to assets at period end   11.26%       11.30%       11.71%       9.09%       9.91%       11.26%       9.91%  
Noninterest expense to average assets   0.69%       0.69%       0.86%       0.69%       0.65%       1.38%       1.27%  
                                         
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
                                         


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
Yields   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     2023     2022
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans receivable (2)   5.96%       5.45%       5.11%       4.78%       4.66%       5.71%       4.60%  
Investment securities (2)   4.08%       4.11%       3.83%       3.90%       3.76%       4.08%       3.59%  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks   3.98%       3.46%       3.42%       2.06%       0.77%       3.71%       0.48%  
Total interest-earning assets   5.69%       5.22%       4.88%       4.55%       4.28%       5.46%       4.17%  
Deposits:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   1.11%       0.83%       0.83%       0.22%       0.15%       0.99%       0.15%  
Money market deposits   2.21%       1.52%       1.00%       0.46%       0.49%       1.89%       0.48%  
Savings deposits   0.73%       1.03%       0.49%       0.19%       0.06%       0.89%       0.06%  
Certificates of deposit   2.35%       1.71%       1.30%       0.96%       0.83%       2.04%       0.85%  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.60%       1.28%       0.87%       0.43%       0.36%       1.44%       0.36%  
Non-Deposit Funding:                                        
Borrowings   5.26%       4.78%       4.25%       2.94%       2.51%       5.10%       2.34%  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2.02%       1.52%       1.02%       0.50%       0.39%       1.78%       0.39%  
Cost of deposits   1.09%       0.84%       0.57%       0.29%       0.24%       0.97%       0.25%  
Cost of funds   1.43%       1.02%       0.68%       0.34%       0.27%       1.23%       0.27%  
Net interest margin (1)   4.34%       4.26%       4.23%       4.23%       4.02%       4.30%       3.91%  
                                         
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
                                         
    For the Three Months Ended            
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,            
Asset quality data   2023     2023     2022     2022     2022            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
Nonperforming loans (1) $ 7,116     $ 6,882     $ 2,111     $ 3,692     $ 4,670              
Other real estate owned   5,792       5,792       5,821       6,792       6,792              
Nonperforming assets $ 12,908     $ 12,674     $ 7,932     $ 10,484     $ 11,462              
                                         
Allowance for credit losses $ 20,591     $ 20,162     $ 14,438     $ 14,532     $ 14,550              
Allowance for credit losses/total loans   1.46%       1.46%       1.07%       1.46%       1.49%              
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
Quarter-to-date $ 111     $ (8 )   $ 94     $ 18     $ (58 )            
Year-to-date   103       (8 )     (96 )     (190 )     (208 )            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                                        
Quarter-to-date   0.03%       0.00%       0.03%       0.01%       -0.02 %            
Year-to-date   0.01%       0.00%       -0.01 %     -0.02 %     -0.04 %            
                                         
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.50%       0.50%       0.16%       0.37%       0.48%              
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans   289.36%       292.97%       683.94%       393.61%       311.56%              
Nonperforming assets/total assets   0.74%       0.73%       0.47%       0.78%       0.89%              
                   
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
                                         
                                         
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,            
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022            
                                         
Stockholders' Equity $ 197,227     $ 195,165     $ 197,691     $ 122,855     $ 128,220              
Less Goodwill and other intangibles   43,368       39,171       39,436       16,242       16,320              
Tangible Common Equity $ 153,859     $ 155,994     $ 158,255     $ 106,613     $ 111,900              
                                         
Shares outstanding   8,088,793       8,088,793       8,245,235       5,767,803       5,810,351              
Tangible book value per share $ 19.02     $ 19.29     $ 19.19     $ 18.48     $ 19.26              
                                         
                                         
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
                                         
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     2023     2022
                                         
Average Stockholders' Equity $ 214,161     $ 194,814     $ 148,616     $ 130,263     $ 133,377     $ 208,930     $ 139,003  
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles   40,522       39,300       23,731       16,280       16,357       39,911       16,396  
Average Tangible Common Equity $ 173,639     $ 155,514     $ 124,885     $ 113,983     $ 117,020     $ 169,019     $ 122,607  
                                         
Net income $ 5,092     $ 4,897     $ 4,896     $ 3,502     $ 4,249     $ 9,989     $ 7,922  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   11.76%       12.77%       11.13%       14.79%       14.02%       11.92%       13.03%  
                                         
                                         
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
                                         
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,   September 30,   June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022     2023     2022
                                         
Net income $ 5,092     $ 4,897     $ 3,502     $ 4,249     $ 4,089     $ 9,989     $ 7,922  
Add Income Taxes   986       989       651       1,010       787       1,975       1,559  
Add Provision for credit losses   814       507       -       -       -       1,321       -  
PTPP $ 6,892     $ 6,393     $ 4,153     $ 5,259     $ 4,876     $ 13,285     $ 9,481  
                                         


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,     June 30,
      2023         2022  
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,400,074       $ 20,762     5.96 %     $ 970,820     $ 11,268     4.66 %
Investment securities (3)     168,890         1,457     4.08 %       176,138       1,397     3.76 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     62,296         618     3.98 %       79,924       153     0.77 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,631,260         22,837     5.69 %       1,226,882       12,818     4.28 %
Noninterest-earning assets     114,120                     89,555            
Total assets   $ 1,745,380                   $ 1,316,437            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 214,045       $ 595     1.11 %     $ 159,779     $ 59     0.15 %
Money market deposits     234,497         1,294     2.21 %       185,711       228     0.49 %
Savings deposits     263,587         478     0.73 %       260,226       40     0.06 %
Certificates of deposit     252,785         1,484     2.35 %       184,748       382     0.83 %
Short-term borrowings     112,349         1,462     5.22 %       -       -     0.00 %
Other borrowings     11,992         170     5.69 %       12,945       81     2.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,089,255         5,483     2.02 %       803,409       790     0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     450,835                     375,013            
Other liabilities     (8,871 )                   4,638            
Stockholders' equity     214,161                     133,377            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,745,380                   $ 1,316,437            
Net interest income         $ 17,354                 $ 12,028      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.67 %                 3.89 %
Net interest margin (2)               4.34 %                 4.02 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               149.76 %                 152.71 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $294 and $271 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,
      2023         2023  
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,400,074       $ 20,762     5.96 %     $ 1,360,866     $ 18,275     5.45 %
Investment securities (3)     168,890         1,457     4.08 %       167,674       1,438     4.11 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     62,296         618     3.98 %       69,308       591     3.46 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,631,260         22,837     5.69 %       1,597,848       20,304     5.22 %
Noninterest-earning assets     114,120                     115,515            
Total assets   $ 1,745,380                   $ 1,713,363            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 214,045       $ 595     1.11 %     $ 177,935     $ 364     0.83 %
Money market deposits     234,497         1,294     2.21 %       208,408       783     1.52 %
Savings deposits     263,587         478     0.73 %       315,049       804     1.03 %
Certificates of deposit     252,785         1,484     2.35 %       246,151       1,039     1.71 %
Short-term borrowings     112,349         1,462     5.22 %       56,459       653     4.69 %
Other borrowings     11,992         170     5.69 %       12,038       155     5.22 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,089,255         5,483     2.02 %       1,016,040       3,798     1.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     450,835                     491,649            
Other liabilities     (8,871 )                   10,860            
Stockholders' equity     214,161                     194,814            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,745,380                   $ 1,713,363            
Net interest income         $ 17,354                 $ 16,506      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.67 %                 3.70 %
Net interest margin (2)               4.34 %                 4.26 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               149.76 %                 157.26 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $294 and $271 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                                   
    For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,     June 30,
      2023         2022  
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,380,470       $ 39,037     5.71 %     $ 977,336     $ 22,253     4.60 %
Investment securities (3)     168,738         2,895     4.08 %       173,483       2,624     3.59 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     65,802         1,210     3.71 %       85,807       204     0.48 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,615,010         43,142     5.46 %       1,236,626       25,081     4.17 %
Noninterest-earning assets     114,951                     87,382            
Total assets   $ 1,729,961                   $ 1,324,008            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 195,990       $ 960     0.99 %     $ 165,066     $ 119     0.15 %
Money market deposits     221,452         2,077     1.89 %       184,988       440     0.48 %
Savings deposits     289,318         1,281     0.89 %       260,194       78     0.06 %
Certificates of deposit     249,468         2,523     2.04 %       189,203       798     0.85 %
Short-term borrowings     84,404         2,114     5.05 %       -       -     0.00 %
Other borrowings     12,015         326     5.47 %       12,944       150     2.34 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,052,647         9,281     1.78 %       812,395       1,585     0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     471,242                     367,334            
Other liabilities     (2,858 )                   5,276            
Stockholders' equity     208,930                     139,003            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,729,961                   $ 1,324,008            
Net interest income         $ 33,861                 $ 23,496      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.68 %                 3.78 %
Net interest margin (2)               4.30 %                 3.91 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to              