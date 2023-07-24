Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2023 First Half Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) reported financial results for the 2023 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



2023 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net income increased 26.1% to a record $10.0 million

Earnings were $1.23 per diluted share compared to $1.35 per diluted share, reflecting a 38.4% increase in the average diluted shares outstanding related to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income increased 40.1% to a record $13.3 million

Net interest margin improved by 39 basis points to 4.30%, compared to 3.91%, and reflects five consecutive quarters of a net interest margin above 4%

Total loans were a record $1.41 billion, compared to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2022

Total deposits were a record $1.43 billion, compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2022

Uninsured deposits to total assets were approximately 20%, and approximately 25% of total deposits at June 30, 2023

Return on average assets was 1.16%, compared to 1.21%

Return on average equity was 9.64%, compared to 11.49%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 11.92%, compared to 13.03%

was 11.92%, compared to 13.03% Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.74%, compared to 0.89%

Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.49%

Equity to assets increased to 11.26% from 9.91%



"I'm proud to report that Middlefield achieved record second-quarter and year-to-date results, including net income, assets, loans, and deposits. These results are especially encouraging as we successfully navigate the rapid rise in interest rates over the past 12 months, significant competition for deposits, and an increasingly fluid business environment. Our ability to withstand these macro-level headwinds is reflected in our strong balance sheet, robust asset quality, and diverse core deposit base, as well as the benefits and added scale of the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Most importantly, our success through the first six months of 2023 is a direct result of the dedication and expertise of our team members and the value we provide our local communities," stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

"As we look towards the second half of 2023, we expect higher rates and competition for deposits will increase our cost of funds in the coming quarters. Despite these trends, we believe our compelling net interest margin and larger loan portfolio will support strong levels of interest income throughout the remainder of the year. Middlefield's strong balance sheet and highly profitable financial model provides us with the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities for organic growth, embrace new technologies, and expand our team with top talent. We understand the importance of maintaining a prudent focus on asset quality and managing expenses, and we are committed to upholding these principles as we navigate the evolving landscape," concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2023 first half increased 44.1% to $33.9 million, compared to $23.5 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 4.30%, compared to 3.91% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter increased 44.3% to $17.4 million, compared to $12.0 million for the 2022 second quarter. Net interest income for the 2023 second quarter benefited from a one-time $539,000 purchase accounting adjustment for loan valuations associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The net interest margin for the 2023 second quarter was 4.34%, compared to 4.02% for the same period of 2022.

Pre-tax income during last year's first half and second quarter benefited from $1.2 million and $580,000, respectively, of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

For the 2023 first half, noninterest income was $3.3 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2023 second quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year.

For the 2023 first half, noninterest expense was $23.8 million, compared to $16.8 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2023 second quarter were $12.1 million from $8.5 million for the 2022 second quarter. Higher second-quarter and first-half expenses were primarily associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The Company's efficiency ratio for the 2023 first half was 62.73%, compared to 62.17% for the same period last year, and for the 2023 second quarter was 61.27%, compared to 61.83% for last year's second quarter.

Net income for the 2023 first half ended June 30, 2023, was $10.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 second quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $5.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $13.3 million, an increase of 40.1% from $9.5 million last year. Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was a quarterly record of $6.9 million, an increase of 41.3% from $4.9 million last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2023, increased 35.4% to $1.75 billion, compared to $1.29 billion at June 30, 2022. Net loans at June 30, 2023, increased 44.2% to $1.39 billion, compared to $963.4 million at June 30, 2022. The 44.2% increase in net loans was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023, were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2022. The 24.8% increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. At June 30, 2023, the Company had brokered deposits of $53.5 million, compared to $5.0 million at June 30, 2022. The investment portfolio was $167.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared with $172.0 million at June 30, 2022.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Our legacy of maintaining a robust balance sheet continues to produce strong financial results while elevating our position as a trusted and stable financial institution. We ended the quarter with $59.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $167.2 million in investment securities, and $582.9 million of maximum borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank. In addition, we maintain a modest level of unrealized losses on all securities, which was 10.5% of total capital at June 30, 2023. We believe we have ample liquidity to navigate a more complex economic environment while supporting our growth and capital allocation strategies."

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2023:

CRE Category Balance

(in thousands) Percent of CRE

Portfolio Percent of Loan

Portfolio Shopping Plazas $ 80,690 12.8% 5.7% Office Space $ 73,230 11.6% 5.2% Multi-Family $ 58,579 9.3% 4.2% Self-Storage $ 58,234 9.2% 4.1% Senior Living $ 40,318 6.4% 2.9% Hospitality $ 33,701 5.3% 2.4% Other $ 287,592 45.5% 20.4% Total CRE $ 632,344 100.0% 44.9%

Middlefield's commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.2% of the Company's total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 53% and an average loan of $1.2 million. In addition, Middlefield's office exposure was within Ohio, with approximately 96% of the Company's office portfolio in suburban markets.

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At June 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $197.2 million compared to $128.2 million at June 30, 2022. The 53.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023, was $24.38 compared to $22.07 at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $153.9 million, compared to $111.9 million at June 30, 2022. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $19.02 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.26 at June 30, 2022.

Through the 2023 first half, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.40 per share, a 17.6% increase from $0.34 per share for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had an equity-to-assets ratio of 11.26%, compared to 9.91% at June 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

For the 2023 first half and second quarter, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.3 million and $814,000, respectively, versus no provisions for credit losses for the same periods last year.

Net charge-offs were $111,000 or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, during the 2023 second quarter, compared to net recoveries of $58,000, or 0.02% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2022. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $103,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to net recoveries of $208,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, were $7.1 million, compared to $4.7 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023, were $12.9 million, compared to $11.5 million at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023, stood at $20.6 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $14.6 million, or 1.49% of total loans at June 30, 2022.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.75 billion at June 30, 2023. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

June 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 49,422 $ 59,609 $ 51,404 $ 119,777 $ 60,114 Federal funds sold 9,654 7,048 2,405 8,800 19,039 Cash and cash equivalents 59,076 66,657 53,809 128,577 79,153 Equity securities, at fair value 711 777 915 972 779 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 167,209 169,605 164,967 162,064 171,958 Loans held for sale 171 104 - - - Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 187,919 185,661 191,748 120,912 120,771 Non-owner occupied 385,846 400,314 380,580 285,419 288,334 Multifamily 58,579 63,892 58,251 38,063 29,152 Residential real estate 312,196 306,179 296,308 247,612 246,453 Commercial and industrial 209,349 195,024 195,602 146,987 137,398 Home equity lines of credit 126,894 126,555 128,065 114,344 111,730 Construction and other 118,851 97,406 94,199 33,748 35,988 Consumer installment 9,801 7,816 8,119 8,110 8,171 Total loans 1,409,435 1,382,847 1,352,872 995,195 977,997 Less allowance for credit losses 20,591 20,162 14,438 14,532 14,550 Net loans 1,388,844 1,362,685 1,338,434 980,663 963,447 Premises and equipment, net 21,629 21,775 21,961 16,215 17,030 Goodwill 36,197 31,735 31,735 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 7,171 7,436 7,701 1,171 1,249 Bank-owned life insurance 34,235 34,015 33,811 17,382 17,274 Other real estate owned 5,792 5,792 5,821 6,792 6,792 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 30,472 27,258 28,528 22,104 20,624 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,751,507 $ 1,727,839 $ 1,687,682 $ 1,351,011 $ 1,293,377 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 441,102 $ 474,977 $ 503,907 $ 383,675 $ 379,872 Interest-bearing demand 229,633 196,086 164,677 160,112 154,788 Money market 241,537 221,723 187,498 162,052 185,494 Savings 231,508 287,859 307,917 247,466 252,179 Time 287,861 244,962 238,020 177,182 174,833 Total deposits 1,431,641 1,425,607 1,402,019 1,130,487 1,147,166 Short-term borrowings 100,000 85,000 65,000 80,000 - Other borrowings 11,961 12,010 12,059 12,107 12,910 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,678 10,057 10,913 5,562 5,081 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,554,280 1,532,674 1,489,991 1,228,156 1,165,157 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,924,245 shares issued, 8,088,793 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 161,211 161,248 161,029 87,640 87,562 Retained earnings 96,500 93,024 94,154 93,166 89,900 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,630 ) (19,253 ) (22,144 ) (25,080 ) (17,591 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,835,452 shares as of June 30, 2023 (39,854 ) (39,854 ) (35,348 ) (32,871 ) (31,651 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 197,227 195,165 197,691 122,855 128,220 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,751,507 $ 1,727,839 $ 1,687,682 $ 1,351,011 $ 1,293,377





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 30-Jun 30-Jun Statements of Income 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 20,762 $ 18,275 $ 14,368 $ 11,892 $ 11,268 $ 39,037 $ 22,253 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 369 250 240 134 74 620 98 Federal funds sold 158 253 119 51 46 411 49 Investment securities: Taxable interest 479 458 477 449 442 937 885 Tax-exempt interest 978 980 986 982 955 1,958 1,739 Dividends on stock 91 88 68 59 33 179 57 Total interest and dividend income 22,837 20,304 16,258 13,567 12,818 43,142 25,081 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,851 2,990 1,771 812 709 6,841 1,435 Short-term borrowings 1,462 653 263 44 - 2,114 - Other borrowings 170 155 142 112 81 326 150 Total interest expense 5,483 3,798 2,176 968 790 9,281 1,585 NET INTEREST INCOME 17,354 16,506 14,082 12,599 12,028 33,861 23,496 Provision for credit losses 814 507 - - - 1,321 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 16,540 15,999 14,082 12,599 12,028 32,540 23,496 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 940 987 976 1,004 956 1,926 1,870 Loss on equity securities (67 ) (138 ) (77 ) (57 ) (72 ) (205 ) (39 ) Gain on other real estate owned - 2 - - - 2 - Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 220 200 137 108 108 420 214 Gain on sale of loans 6 23 (4 ) 7 18 29 21 Revenue from investment services 174 186 147 233 153 359 294 Gross rental income 77 102 951 - - 179 - Other income 242 318 284 251 220 560 426 Total noninterest income 1,592 1,680 2,414 1,546 1,383 3,270 2,786 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,019 5,852 4,886 4,491 3,785 11,871 8,171 Occupancy expense 659 696 487 458 583 1,355 1,088 Equipment expense 354 317 252 233 274 672 589 Data processing costs 1,137 1,070 1,050 985 822 2,207 1,665 Ohio state franchise tax 398 385 279 293 292 783 585 Federal deposit insurance expense 249 120 105 84 90 369 140 Professional fees 550 538 382 280 383 1,088 838 Other real estate owned writedowns - - 1,000 - 200 - 214 Advertising expense 415 486 308 268 229 901 457 Software amortization expense 23 26 28 27 40 49 88 Core deposit intangible amortization 265 265 140 78 77 529 154 Gross other real estate owned expenses 63 132 692 1 6 195 - Merger-related costs 206 245 1,413 390 579 449 579 Other expense 1,716 1,661 1,321 1,298 1,175 3,378 2,233 Total noninterest expense 12,054 11,793 12,343 8,886 8,535 23,846 16,801 Income before income taxes 6,078 5,886 4,153 5,259 4,876 11,964 9,481 Income taxes 986 989 651 1,010 787 1,975 1,559 NET INCOME $ 5,092 $ 4,897 $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 9,989 $ 7,922 PTPP (1) $ 6,892 $ 6,393 $ 4,153 $ 5,259 $ 4,876 $ 13,285 $ 9,481 (1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for credit losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 1.23 $ 1.35 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 1.23 $ 1.35 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 Book value per share (period end) $ 24.38 $ 24.13 $ 23.98 $ 21.30 $ 22.07 $ 24.38 $ 22.07 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.02 $ 19.29 $ 19.19 $ 18.48 $ 19.26 $ 19.02 $ 19.26 Dividends declared $ 1,619 $ 1,605 $ 2,514 $ 983 $ 993 $ 3,223 $ 1,993 Dividend yield 2.99% 2.89% 4.34% 2.49% 2.71% 3.01% 2.72% Dividend payout ratio 31.79% 32.78% 71.79% 23.13% 24.28% 32.27% 25.16% Average shares outstanding - basic 8,088,793 8,138,771 6,593,616 5,792,773 5,851,422 8,113,645 5,865,147 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,101,984 8,152,629 6,610,907 5,805,799 5,860,098 8,126,836 5,873,823 Period ending shares outstanding 8,088,793 8,088,793 8,245,235 5,767,803 5,810,351 8,088,793 5,810,351 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.17% 1.16% 0.97% 1.32% 1.25% 1.16% 1.21% Return on average equity 9.54% 10.19% 9.35% 12.94% 12.30% 9.64% 11.49% Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 11.76% 12.77% 11.13% 14.79% 14.02% 11.92% 13.03% Efficiency (1) 61.27% 62.44% 72.75% 61.07% 61.83% 62.73% 62.17% Equity to assets at period end 11.26% 11.30% 11.71% 9.09% 9.91% 11.26% 9.91% Noninterest expense to average assets 0.69% 0.69% 0.86% 0.69% 0.65% 1.38% 1.27% (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Yields 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 5.96% 5.45% 5.11% 4.78% 4.66% 5.71% 4.60% Investment securities (2) 4.08% 4.11% 3.83% 3.90% 3.76% 4.08% 3.59% Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.98% 3.46% 3.42% 2.06% 0.77% 3.71% 0.48% Total interest-earning assets 5.69% 5.22% 4.88% 4.55% 4.28% 5.46% 4.17% Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 1.11% 0.83% 0.83% 0.22% 0.15% 0.99% 0.15% Money market deposits 2.21% 1.52% 1.00% 0.46% 0.49% 1.89% 0.48% Savings deposits 0.73% 1.03% 0.49% 0.19% 0.06% 0.89% 0.06% Certificates of deposit 2.35% 1.71% 1.30% 0.96% 0.83% 2.04% 0.85% Total interest-bearing deposits 1.60% 1.28% 0.87% 0.43% 0.36% 1.44% 0.36% Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 5.26% 4.78% 4.25% 2.94% 2.51% 5.10% 2.34% Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.02% 1.52% 1.02% 0.50% 0.39% 1.78% 0.39% Cost of deposits 1.09% 0.84% 0.57% 0.29% 0.24% 0.97% 0.25% Cost of funds 1.43% 1.02% 0.68% 0.34% 0.27% 1.23% 0.27% Net interest margin (1) 4.34% 4.26% 4.23% 4.23% 4.02% 4.30% 3.91% (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset quality data 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans (1) $ 7,116 $ 6,882 $ 2,111 $ 3,692 $ 4,670 Other real estate owned 5,792 5,792 5,821 6,792 6,792 Nonperforming assets $ 12,908 $ 12,674 $ 7,932 $ 10,484 $ 11,462 Allowance for credit losses $ 20,591 $ 20,162 $ 14,438 $ 14,532 $ 14,550 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.46% 1.46% 1.07% 1.46% 1.49% Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ 111 $ (8 ) $ 94 $ 18 $ (58 ) Year-to-date 103 (8 ) (96 ) (190 ) (208 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.03% 0.00% 0.03% 0.01% -0.02 % Year-to-date 0.01% 0.00% -0.01 % -0.02 % -0.04 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.50% 0.50% 0.16% 0.37% 0.48% Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 289.36% 292.97% 683.94% 393.61% 311.56% Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.74% 0.73% 0.47% 0.78% 0.89% (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time. Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Stockholders' Equity $ 197,227 $ 195,165 $ 197,691 $ 122,855 $ 128,220 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 43,368 39,171 39,436 16,242 16,320 Tangible Common Equity $ 153,859 $ 155,994 $ 158,255 $ 106,613 $ 111,900 Shares outstanding 8,088,793 8,088,793 8,245,235 5,767,803 5,810,351 Tangible book value per share $ 19.02 $ 19.29 $ 19.19 $ 18.48 $ 19.26 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 214,161 $ 194,814 $ 148,616 $ 130,263 $ 133,377 $ 208,930 $ 139,003 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 40,522 39,300 23,731 16,280 16,357 39,911 16,396 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 173,639 $ 155,514 $ 124,885 $ 113,983 $ 117,020 $ 169,019 $ 122,607 Net income $ 5,092 $ 4,897 $ 4,896 $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 9,989 $ 7,922 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 11.76% 12.77% 11.13% 14.79% 14.02% 11.92% 13.03% Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 5,092 $ 4,897 $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 9,989 $ 7,922 Add Income Taxes 986 989 651 1,010 787 1,975 1,559 Add Provision for credit losses 814 507 - - - 1,321 - PTPP $ 6,892 $ 6,393 $ 4,153 $ 5,259 $ 4,876 $ 13,285 $ 9,481



