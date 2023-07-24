Global Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Size Report: Explosive Growth Forecast to Reach $40.7 Billion by 2031

Market Data Library

Global Interventional Radiology Imaging Market: Revenue reached $25.8B in 2022, projected to hit $40.7B by 2031 with a 5.2% CAGR. Detailed report available.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the Market Data Library's comprehensive analysis, the Global Interventional Radiology Imaging Market attained a remarkable revenue of US$ 25.8 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth and is projected to be valued at US$ 40.7 billion by the year 2031. Over the period from 2023 to 2031, the market revenue is expected to exhibit a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The factors propelling this promising growth trajectory have been meticulously elucidated in the report, which includes in-depth information, tables, charts, infographics, and supporting forecasts.

Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Analysis & Insights

The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Utilizes Advanced Imaging Techniques To Guide Minimally Invasive Procedures And Interventions. This Field Employs Modalities Like Fluoroscopy, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), And Ultrasound To Provide Precise Visualization Of Internal Structures And Real-Time Monitoring During Procedures, Resulting In Improved Patient Outcomes. The Market Is Propelled By Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures, Advancements In Imaging Technology, And Expanding Applications Across Various Medical Specialties. With Its Emphasis On Reducing Patient Discomfort, Minimizing Recovery Time, And Enhancing Diagnostic Capabilities, The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Is Expected To Experience Substantial Growth

Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Dynamics:

“Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Has Emerged As A Prominent Driver In The Market”

The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Is Being Driven By The Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases, Including Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer, And Neurological Disorders. These Conditions Require Effective Diagnosis, Treatment, And Management, And Interventional Radiology Procedures Play A Vital Role In Addressing Them. Interventional Radiology Imaging Enables Accurate Visualization And Guidance During Procedures, Leading To Improved Patient Outcomes. As The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Continues To Rise Globally, The Demand For Interventional Radiology Procedures And The Corresponding Need For Advanced Imaging Technologies Are Expected To Grow Significantly In The Market.

“High Capital And Operational Cost Restricts The Market Growth”

One Significant Restraint In The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Is The High Capital And Operational Costs Associated With Implementing These Technologies. The Upfront Investment Required For Equipment, Infrastructure, And Training Can Be Substantial. Additionally, Ongoing Expenses For Maintenance And Upgrades Add To The Financial Burden. These High Costs Can Pose A Barrier To Entry, Particularly For Smaller Healthcare Facilities Or Regions With Limited Financial Resources, Limiting Their Ability To Adopt And Utilize Interventional Radiology Imaging Technologies. The Market Growth May Be Hindered By The Financial Constraints Faced By Certain Healthcare Providers, Impeding The Widespread Accessibility And Adoption Of These Advanced Imaging Solutions.

"Minimally Invasive Procedures Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities”

An Opportunity In The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Lies In The Growing Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures. This Shift In Patient Preference Towards Less Invasive Treatment Options Creates A Demand For Advanced Imaging Techniques That Can Guide And Monitor These Procedures In Real-Time. By Capitalizing On This Opportunity, The Market Can Develop Innovative Solutions That Enhance Patient Outcomes, Reduce Recovery Times, And Cater To The Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Interventions. By Offering Cutting-Edge Imaging Technologies Specifically Designed For Guiding And Optimizing Minimally Invasive Procedures, The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market Can Position Itself As A Crucial Player In The Evolving Landscape Of Healthcare.

“Integration Of Hybrid Imaging Systems Stand As A Trend In The Market”

One Prominent Trend In Interventional Radiology Imaging Is The Integration Of Hybrid Imaging Systems. This Trend Involves Combining Multiple Imaging Modalities, Such As Fluoroscopy With Computed Tomography (CT) Or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), To Create Hybrid Imaging Platforms. These Systems Offer The Advantages Of Different Modalities And Enable More Comprehensive Imaging During Interventional Procedures. By Providing Complementary Information From Various Imaging Techniques, Hybrid Systems Enhance Diagnostic Accuracy, Aid In Precise Treatment Planning, And Improve Overall Treatment Outcomes. The Integration Of Hybrid Imaging Systems Is A Growing Trend That Drives Advancements In Interventional Radiology Imaging, Allowing For More Effective And Tailored Interventions.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market As The Largest Market, Representing More Than 40% Of The Global Market Share.

The Region, Particularly The United States, Possesses A Mature And Well-Established Interventional Radiology Imaging Market. North America Benefits

From Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure, Widespread Adoption Of Advanced Imaging Technologies, And A Strong Emphasis On Minimally Invasive Procedures. The Presence Of Key Market Players, Renowned Research Institutions, And Government Support Further Contributes To The Growth And Advancement Of The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market In North America.

The Asia-Pacific Region Holds A Prominent Position As The Third Largest Market For Interventional Radiology Imaging, Comprising Over 20% Of The Global Market Share. This Region Is Experiencing Remarkable Growth In The Interventional Radiology Imaging Market, Fueled By Substantial Investments In Healthcare Infrastructure And Medical Technologies In Countries Like China, Japan, South Korea, And India. The Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases, Expanding Healthcare Expenditure, And A Growing Emphasis On Advanced Diagnostic And Treatment Options Are Key Factors Driving The Demand For Interventional Radiology Imaging In The Asia-Pacific Region.

Key Companies And Competitive Landscape:

Companies Included In The Report Are:

General Electric (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Carestream Health (US)

ESAOTE SPA (Italy)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Cook (US)

Analogic Corporation (US)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Report Segmentation:

The Market Report Is Segmented According To Product, Procedure, End User, Application, End User, And Region And Countries As Shown Below:

By Product:

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

Others

By Procedure:

Angioplasty

Biopsy

Embolization

Peripheral Embolization

Prostatic Artery Embolization

Genicular Artery Embolization

Fibroid

Others

Thrombolysis

Vertebroplasty

Nephrostomy

Interventional Oncology

MSK Intervention

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Urology

Gastroenterology

Obstetrics

Gynaecology

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Developments And Strategies:

 GE Healthcare Launched The LOGIQ E10 Ultrasound System In 2021. This System Features Advanced Image Processing Capabilities And A Wide Range Of Features For Interventional Radiology Procedures.

 Siemens Healthineers Launched The Artis Q CT System In 2022. This System Uses A New Type Of X-Ray Detector That Provides Sharper Images With Lower Doses Of Radiation.

 Philips Healthcare Launched The Ingenuity Core AI Platform In 2022. This Platform Uses AI To Automatically Detect And Diagnose Diseases In Medical Images.

 Medtronic Received FDA Approval For Its Versius Robotic System For Interventional Radiology Procedures In 2022. This System Is Designed To Be More Precise And Less Invasive Than Traditional Interventional Radiology Procedures.

 Canon Medical Systems Launched The Aplio I-850 Ultrasound System In 2023. This System Features Advanced Image Processing Capabilities And A Wide Range Of Features For Interventional Radiology Procedures.

