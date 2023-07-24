Vinyl Ester Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast till 2028

vinyl ester

Currently, the market for vinyl esters is experiencing substantial growth driven by several key factors.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Vinyl Ester?

Vinyl ester, a highly adaptable resin, finds widespread application across industries due to its remarkable chemical resistance and mechanical properties. This thermosetting polymer results from the reaction between an epoxy resin and an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid, like methacrylic or acrylic acid. Its exceptional resistance to a wide range of chemicals, including corrosive substances like acids, alkalis, and solvents, makes it a favored choice for use in aggressive environments. Industries such as chemical processing plants, wastewater treatment facilities, and hazardous material storage tanks benefit greatly from its reliable performance. Furthermore, its impressive mechanical attributes, such as high strength and impact resistance, further enhance its value in various applications.

How big is the Global Vinyl Ester Market?

The global vinyl ester market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

Global Vinyl Ester Market Trends and Drivers:

Furthermore, the market is witnessing a boost due to the increasing use of vinyl esters in the production of fire-retardant composites. Their high ignition temperature and low flammability make them a preferred choice for manufacturing materials that require enhanced fire resistance.

Global Vinyl Ester Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• INEOS Limited

• Interplastic Corporation

• Nivitex Fibreglass and Resins

• Poliya Composite Resins and Polymers Inc.

• Polynt spa

• Bader Company Ltd.

• Showa Denko K. K.

• Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.

• Swancor Holding Co Ltd.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Bisphenol A Diglycidyl Ether (DGEBA)

• Epoxy Phenol Novolac (EPN)

• Brominated Fire Retardant

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Pipes and Tanks

• Paints and Coatings

• Transportation

• Pulp and Paper

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

