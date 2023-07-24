ReadyLinks joins Broadband Forum, bringing cloud-managed networking knowledge for accelerating G.hn Access deployments

DALLAS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyLinks has joined Broadband Forum, the communications industry’s leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. The company will bring its knowledge and expertise of networking delivery derived from specializing in products that deliver IP and Ethernet-based services into the fast-growing G.hn alliance of system vendors, silicon vendors, enterprise customers, and service providers accelerating broadband deployments.

Companies of all sizes - from best-in-world hotels, casinos, and resorts to tier 1 service providers - use ReadyLinks hardware, software and APIs to upgrade networks, simplify deployments, and enhance user experience. With over 1,000 communities being improved by service providers using ReadyLinks technologies, customers choose to use them to upgrade their existing twisted pair and coaxial cabling for multi-gigabit speeds as they provide superior performance in high-density, challenging, and power constrained environments.

ReadyLinks products are designed and built from the ground up for cloud management and come out of the box with centralized management, visibility, real-time web-based diagnostics, monitoring, reporting, and more. The ReadyLinks Cloud Networking approach provides centralized management, visibility, and control without the cost and complexity of controller appliances or overlay management software. Companies deploying this solution can realize greater scalability, shortened deployment times, faster time to revenue, and achieve OpEx and CapEx savings.

The ReadyLinks solution set features a wide range of cloud managed CPE, ideal for MDUs, SFUs and MTUs, as it delivers high-speed data and power over existing wires. Supporting multi-gigabit speeds over existing wireline infrastructure, the ReadyLinks solution offers uplink flexibility including, but not limited to, DIA, GPON, XGS-PON, NG-PON, NG-PON2, & 5G FWA. Its expansive product line also offers a diverse set of cloud-managed switches that provide centralized management, visibility, and control of its end-to-end solution, without the cost and complexity of controller appliances.

The solution has been adopted into enterprise and carrier-grade deployments across the world. With hundreds of thousands of ports deployed, and hundreds of millions of dollars transacting across its system annually, the ReadyLinks system is a secure, reliable, validated, and trusted solution for tier 1 telcos, WISP, and hospitality providers alike looking to upgrade their facilities to fiber speeds without the exorbitant cost and hassle of rewiring.

ReadyLinks President and CEO, Larry Synstelien, commented on the new membership, “We are excited to join the Broadband Forum and help cater to the demands of today’s wired and wireless networks. Being able to combine the simplicity of the cloud with the power of enterprise and carrier-grade hardware, we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge and produce high-end G.hn Access products to support growing applications in the enterprise and service provider markets such as 5G, fixed wireless, and fiber enabling multi-gigabit over existing wireline.”

Broadband Forum Managing Director Ken Ko commented: “We are excited to welcome ReadyLinks to the Broadband Forum. ReadyLinks is focused on delivering high-quality, reliable products and services over legacy infrastructure using the latest ratified standards. We look forward to working with ReadyLinks and receiving its invaluable contributions in our Work Areas as we aim to advance the state of broadband technology and improve the lives of people around the world."

The ReadyLinks ReadyViewTM dashboard is the backbone of the highly available, secure, and efficient ReadyLinks solution set. The ReadyViewTM dashboard application provides real-time, multi-network monitoring, management, inventory, and provisioning. Built upon modern REST APIs, with cross-platform support including Android, Apple, & most web browsers, the ReadyViewTM enables IT administrators, NOC operators, and local technicians, greater visibility and control. By empowering boots on the ground with real-time alerts and diagnostics, meaning network disturbances are caught and remedied before they become service affecting.

In addition to the ReadyViewTM dashboard, ReadyLinks has developed an in-house solution to address costly subscriber activation and subscriber management, ReadyOnTM. With ReadyOnTM, the subscriber manages their network, defines their service level, and pays their subscription entirely online. Native integration and purpose built, ReadyViewTM and ReadyOnTM enable a modern, cloud-managed solution for subscriber management and payment processing. With real-time alerting, historical metrics, and service availability, subscribers and providers alike benefit from operational efficiencies and next-gen network insights.



The ReadyLinks Software (ReadyViewTM & ReadyOnTM) and Hardware (Indoor, outdoor switches, and CPE) ecosystem create the ultimate customer experience with immediate revenue out of the box without extensive integration.

About ReadyLinks

ReadyLinks Inc., founded in 2003, designs, manufactures, and supplies the industry-leading solution specializing in cloud-managed, symmetrical gig service delivery over any existing copper infrastructure for enterprise and service providers worldwide. With hundreds of thousands off ports under active management, and hundreds of millions of dollars transacting our system annually, the ReadyLinks system is secure, reliable, validated, and a trusted solution for enterprise users focused on providing fiber speeds over any copper-based infrastructure. The ReadyLinks ecosystem provides greater visibility, reliability, and monetization to any network globally. To learn more about our hardware, software, and instant subscriber activation, please visit our website at www.readylinks.io or reach out to us directly at sales@ready-links.com.

About the Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry’s leading open standards development organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members’ passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

Broadband Forum is an open, non-profit industry organization composed of the industry’s leading broadband operators, vendors, thought leaders who are shaping the future of broadband, and observers who closely track our progress. Its work to date has been the foundation for broadband’s global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum’s flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum’s projects span across 5G, Connected Home, Cloud, and Access. Its working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.