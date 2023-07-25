Brewing Concern: Most Brits unaware of harmful microplastics in cup of coffee
EINPresswire.com/ -- A SURVEY has revealed over sixty percent of Britons are unaware that they may be ingesting harmful microplastics with their daily coffee.
The poll of 2,000 UK adults found that over half (54%) of the public are oblivious to the fact that disposable paper coffee cups contain a hidden plastic lining.
Research from the Indian Institute of Technology found that as many as 25,000 micron-sized microplastic particles leak into a beverage in just 15 minutes when boiling liquids are poured into a plastic-lined takeaway cup .
Toxic heavy metals, such as lead, chromium and cadmium, were also detected in the plastic lining of disposable paper and plastic cups.
Conducted by Yonder and commissioned by Jungle Cup, the poll has uncovered that over half of the public (52%) are concerned about the health impacts of microplastics in the body.
Scientific evidence has already highlighted the presence of microplastics in human bodies, with particles found in our lungs, blood and even placentas. Meanwhile, plastic has been linked to serious health conditions such as cancer, premature birth, cardiovascular disease and decreased fertility through “every stage of its lifecycle” .
The findings have demonstrated the lack of public awareness surrounding potential microplastic contamination from everyday products.
Each year, approximately 600 billion paper and plastic cups are used worldwide. In the UK, where the cups are not accepted in kerbside recycling schemes, less than 0.25% are recycled.
Jungle Cup has created a microplastic free disposable coffee cup, that is certified home compostable where it will disappear in just 16 weeks.
Featuring a unique coated barrier board, the Jungle Cup is a sustainable alternative to traditional paper cups with a plastic liner.
Paul Alberts, Founder of Jungle Cup, said: “It is deeply worrying that people don’t know that their daily takeaway coffee fix comes with a dose of toxic microplastics. Particularly for pregnant women and children, the associated risk of ingesting high volumes of microplastics is a real area of concern.
“Alternative solutions already exist on the market. Businesses now have the responsibility to switch to plastic free packaging for the products we use every day, to empower consumers to make better choices both for the planet, and their health.”
Maria Westerbos, Founder and Director of Plastic Soup Foundation said: “Every aspect of our lives is touched by the toxic impact of plastic pollution. We have become accustomed to using an indestructible material for single-use purposes, that is not only destroying our planet but is poisoning our bodies.
“The solutions to this problem are there. We must transition to a future in which sustainable plastic free materials are the norm. It is this that will protect not only our environment but the health of humankind and future generations.”
https://junglecup.com/
Charlotte Radcliffe
