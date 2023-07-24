69% of respondents worldwide likely will travel abroad in the next 12 months, TGM Research finds
TGM releases one of the world’s most comprehensive surveys that offers an unparalleled glimpse into the dynamic behaviors of travelers worldwide.
These valuable insights collected through our Global Travel Survey will enable the tourism industry to effectively adjust and transform in accordance with the evolving preferences of travelers.”SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TGM Research, a technology-driven market research company that specializes in global online data collection and innovative survey technology proudly announces the official release of the highly anticipated TGM Global Travel Survey 2023. This comprehensive survey spanning 21 countries across 6 continents, offers a unique opportunity to tap into the collective longing for adventure of consumers worldwide, fostering a renewed sense of connection and reigniting the wanderlust within their soul.
Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research, says: “We are thrilled to share the captivating discoveries from our Global Travel Survey 2023, which offer a diverse array of perspectives from globetrotters worldwide. These valuable insights collected through the survey will enable the tourism industry to effectively adjust and transform in accordance with the evolving preferences of travelers. By embracing these findings, we can collaboratively craft a travel experience that is sustainable, inclusive, and immensely gratifying for all.”
Summarised below are key insights from TGM Global Travel Survey 2023:
82% of global respondents choose relaxation and discovery trip as the preferred travel style
The global resurgence of wanderlust is undeniably remarkable, with 69% of respondents from diverse backgrounds and continents expressing their intention to embark on international travel within the next 12 months. Amidst the vast array of enticing possibilities, the report highlights Western Europe as the destination of choice for a significant majority of travelers. From the sun-soaked coastlines of the Mediterranean to the winding streets of historic cities steeped in tales of antiquity, the Western part of the old continent emerges as an idyllic haven for those seeking a harmonious blend of relaxation, exploration, and immersive experiences. This balanced type of travel is also a highly desired form of getaways worldwide, capturing the hearts and aspirations of 82% of individuals.
Furthermore, amidst the hustle and bustle of today's fast-paced lifestyles, there is a resounding yearning for health and well-being trips that offer a sanctuary from the chaos, allowing individuals to reconnect with nature and rediscover their inner selves. These transformative getaways have emerged as the second most popular form of travel on a global scale. Notably, the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe (EU) regions shine as the frontrunners in embracing this trend, with APAC accounting for an impressive 31% and EU closely following at 30%.
Travelers' top activities: Beach retreat, Cultural immersion, and Shopping take center stage
TGM Global Travel Survey 2023 uncovers a compelling insight into the preferred pursuits of travelers worldwide, showcasing a resounding affinity for beach and leisure activities that claim the top spot with an impressive 56% of respondents. Following closely behind, the allure of local culture and history experience casts its mesmerizing spell upon 43% of respondents worldwide. This predilection for cultural exploration shines most prominently within the EU and LATAM regions. Meanwhile, the remaining surveyed areas reveal a distinct inclination as more travelers embrace the joy of shopping activities, while placing a relatively lesser emphasis on immersing themselves in the cultural fabric and vibrant local experiences.
Cost remains a key factor in vacation planning for people globally
However, as the global economy grapples with persistent hurdles on its path to recovery, cost continues to wield significant influence over individuals' travel decisions in the next 12 months. With 41% of polled respondents emphasizing the importance of cost and affordability when planning an overseas vacation, it becomes evident that prudent spending practices have taken center stage amidst the collective consciousness of travelers worldwide.
Financially accessible accommodations emerge as the top choice globally
The notable preference for budget-friendly options and premium yet moderately priced 3-4 star accommodations also reflects a careful approach to designing travel experiences that strike a balance between their wanderlust-fueled aspirations and financial responsibilities. In the APAC region, an impressive 44% of survey respondents demonstrate a preference for economical lodging options, highlighting the practicality and cost-conscious mindset of travelers in the region. Meanwhile, travelers in the MENA region exhibit a greater inclination towards premium alternatives, with 30% expressing a preference for 4-5 star accommodations.
The world's most popular airlines: Emirates takes the lead in TGM's report
TGM Global Travel Survey 2023 offers a glimpse into the dynamic airline landscape, highlighting the airlines that have garnered significant recognition among global travelers. Emirates emerges as the frontrunner, capturing the top spot with an impressive 8.8% of respondents expressing their preference for this esteemed carrier. Following closely, Ryanair secures the second position with 8.1% of respondents, while Turkish Airlines solidifies its standing as the third favored choice at 5.6%.
