Journey Healthcare Offers Esketamine Therapy at Two Locations in Pennsylvania

Important breakthrough for treatment resistant depression with Ketamine & esketamine therapy is fast and efficient.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP & MURRYSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a sad fact of modern life that major depression is acknowledged as the leading cause of disability worldwide.

For the many people whose life is complicated by depression, there is now timely and welcome news regarding new and effective treatment.

Not only is there a tremendous amount of clinical research that supports the efficacy of ketamine and esketamine therapy, but it also works quickly with limited side effects reported. Journey Healthcare is proud to offer esketamine therapy in their Murrysville, PA office location.

“It is much-awaited, good news about treatment for depression,” says Lucy Garrighan, the founder of Journey Healthcare. “There is a renaissance in psychedelic medicine, and Journey Healthcare is now offering physician directed, evidence-based treatment through ketamine & esketamine (Spravato) therapy.

Esketamine (SPRAVATO®) is a nasal spray prescription medicine, used along with an antidepressant taken by mouth, and produces rapid and effective results. Benefits often begin to appear within just hours, and clinical trials have shown peak mood elevation within 24-36 hours of treatment.

“The exciting news,” Garrighan adds, “is that Spravato is the first FDA-approved nasal spray medication for Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD), as well as depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), with suicidal thoughts or actions.

“That is significant, because 33% of people suffering from depression have treatment resistant depression.”

Journey Healthcare patients engaging in ketamine therapy will not have to wait weeks or even months for the treatment to take effect. Also, they will not have to suffer through months of side effects and depression before determining if the medicine works at all.

Using Spravato, Ketamine therapy in Pittsburg offers patients a high (50-70%) success rate of reducing or eliminating severe depression symptoms, vs. traditional antidepressants which have a lower (40-45%) success rate. And some do not work at all.

Now that Journey Healthcare offers esketamine therapy at their Murrysville Pennsylvania location, it also enhances the trusted and respected Journey Healthcare's reputation. “We are committed to making sure we not only see our patients get well but to stay well,” she says.

https://www.journeyhealthcare.com/about-us/

